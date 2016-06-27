The Night Watch to release 36-minute track

The Night Watch have announced they’ll release a 36-minute track entitled Boundaries on July 15.

The band from Ottawa, Canada, report the piece has been two years in the making and add that it shifts “seamlessly from intricate technicality to soaring atmospheres, crushing heaviness to delicate melancholy.”

The track is also described as “a powerful exploration of just how emotional instrumental music can be.”

Guitarist Nathanael Larochette, violinist Evan Runge, bassist Matthew Cowan and drummer Daniel Mollema have a handful of Canadian live dates scheduled in support of Boundaries, which is available for pre-order from the group’s Bandcamp page.

Jul 05: Toronto Orchard Bar, ON

Jul 06: Guelph Silence, ON

Jul 07: Peterborough The Spill, ON

Jul 08: Ottawa Pressed, ON

Aug 05: Wakefield The Black Sheep Inn, QC

Sep 29: Ottawa House Of Targ, ON