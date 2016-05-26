Jenny Hval details Blood Bitch

Jenny Hval will release her latest album entitled Blood Bitch on September 30.

It’ll be the Norwegian artist’s first material since her 2015 record Apocalypse, Girl.

Hval says: “Blood Bitch is an investigation of blood. Blood that is shed naturally. The purest and most powerful, yet most trivial, and most terrifying blood – menstruation. The white and red toilet roll chain which ties together the virgins, the whores, the mothers, the witches, the dreamers, and the lovers.

“Blood Bitch is also a fictitious story, fed by characters and images from horror and exploitation films of the 70s. With that language, rather than smart, modern social commentary, I found I could tell a different story about myself and my own time – a poetic diary of modern transience and transcendence.”

Hval has issued the first track from the album entitled Female Vampire and announced a run of tour dates, which start next month at the Kilbi Festival in Duedingen, Switzerland.

Jenny Hval Blood Bitch tracklist

Ritual Awakening Female Vampire In The Red Conceptual Romance Untamed Region The Great Undressing Period Piece The Plague Secret Touch Lorna

Jun 03: Duedingen Kilbi Festival, Switzerland

Jun 04: Barcelona Primavera Sound Festival, Spain

Jul 16: Chicago Pitchfork Festival, IL

Aug 05: Katowice Off Festival, Poland

Sep 01-05: Blandford End Of The Road Festival, UK

Sep 14: Oslo Ultima Festival, Norway

Sep 30: New York LPR, NY

Oct 17: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Soup Kitchen, UK

Oct 19: London Oslo, UK

Oct 21: Brussel AB, Belgium

Oct 22: Paris Point Ephemere, France

Oct 24: Luzern Suedpol, Switzerland

Oct 26: Berlin Kantine Am Berghain, Germany

Oct 27: Amsterdam De School, Netherlands

Oct 28: Hamburg Kampnagel, Germany

Oct 29: Copenhagen Jazzhouse, Denmark

Nov 11: Los Angeles Resident, CA