Trending

Jenny Hval details Blood Bitch

By Prog  

Jenny Hval will release her latest album Blood Bitch in September - as Norwegian artist issues Female Vampire stream and announces tour dates

Jenny Hval
Jenny Hval

Jenny Hval will release her latest album entitled Blood Bitch on September 30.

It’ll be the Norwegian artist’s first material since her 2015 record Apocalypse, Girl.

Hval says: “Blood Bitch is an investigation of blood. Blood that is shed naturally. The purest and most powerful, yet most trivial, and most terrifying blood – menstruation. The white and red toilet roll chain which ties together the virgins, the whores, the mothers, the witches, the dreamers, and the lovers.

Blood Bitch is also a fictitious story, fed by characters and images from horror and exploitation films of the 70s. With that language, rather than smart, modern social commentary, I found I could tell a different story about myself and my own time – a poetic diary of modern transience and transcendence.”

Hval has issued the first track from the album entitled Female Vampire and announced a run of tour dates, which start next month at the Kilbi Festival in Duedingen, Switzerland.

Jenny Hval Blood Bitch tracklist

  1. Ritual Awakening
  2. Female Vampire
  3. In The Red
  4. Conceptual Romance
  5. Untamed Region
  6. The Great Undressing
  7. Period Piece
  8. The Plague
  9. Secret Touch
  10. Lorna

Jenny Hval 2016 tour dates

Jun 03: Duedingen Kilbi Festival, Switzerland
Jun 04: Barcelona Primavera Sound Festival, Spain
Jul 16: Chicago Pitchfork Festival, IL
Aug 05: Katowice Off Festival, Poland
Sep 01-05: Blandford End Of The Road Festival, UK
Sep 14: Oslo Ultima Festival, Norway
Sep 30: New York LPR, NY
Oct 17: Glasgow Stereo, UK
Oct 18: Manchester Soup Kitchen, UK
Oct 19: London Oslo, UK
Oct 21: Brussel AB, Belgium
Oct 22: Paris Point Ephemere, France
Oct 24: Luzern Suedpol, Switzerland
Oct 26: Berlin Kantine Am Berghain, Germany
Oct 27: Amsterdam De School, Netherlands
Oct 28: Hamburg Kampnagel, Germany
Oct 29: Copenhagen Jazzhouse, Denmark
Nov 11: Los Angeles Resident, CA