James LaBrie releases new video for gentle ballad Am I Right

Dream Theater singer James LaBrie has released new video for his latest single, the gentle ballad Am I Right, which you can watch below.

It's taken from his upcoming solo album Beautiful Shade Of Grey, which is LaBrie's first solo release for nine years and will be available through InsideOut Music on May 20.

“The anthemic song of the album with gorgeous chordal picking and progressions," says LaBrie. "A perfect marriage between melody and music. Extremely dynamic throughout with an epic and glorious ending.”

“This song was a real labour of love from James and I," adds guitarist Paul Logue of Eden's Cuurse, who once again worked with LaBrie on Beautiful Shade Of Grey. "It holds a special place in our hearts and has such emotion, feeling, melody and the climax is just fantastic!”

LaBrie has previously released videos for Give And Take and Devil In Drag.

Beautiful Shade Of Grey will be released as a limited CD digipak, 180g LP and CD and as digital album.

Pre-order Beautiful Shade Of Grey.