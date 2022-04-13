James LaBrie hits out at corporate greed in video for new single Give And Take

Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie will release new solo album Beautiful Shade Of Grey in May

(Image credit: Edward Ewerhard)

Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie has premiered the video for his brand new single, the reflective Give And Take, which you can watch below.

It's taken from his upcoming solo album Beautiful Shade Of Grey, which is LaBrie's first solo release for nine years and will be available through InsideOut Music on May  20.

“This track is a take on the coercive manipulation between the corporate elite and the proletariat class," explains LaBrie. "An atmospheric soundscape with beautiful feel and scope."

Beautiful Shade Of Grey sees LaBrie working once again with Eden's Curse bass player Paul Logue. LaBrie first worked with Logue in 2011 when he sang on the band's No Holy Man.

“Musically Give & Take is a nice balance of Dream Theater, Eden’s Curse and a even little Queensryche thrown in for good measure," adds Logue. "The dark musical undertones allow James’ vocals to really shine whilst his lyrics take the listener on a journey through the classic tale of good versus evil."

Beautiful Shade Of Grey will be released as a limited CD digipak, 180g LP and CD and as digital album.

