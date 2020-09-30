James LaBrie announces he's working on a new solo album

Dream Theater singer James LaBrie has announced he has begin working on a new solo album, his first since 2013's Impermanent Resonance.

LaBrie has also announced that this time he's not working with long-time solo music partner Matt Guillory, but with an as-yet unnamed Scottish musician. Guillory had worked with LaBrie on Impermanent Resonance as well as 2010's Static Impulse and 2005's Elements Of Persuasion.

As reported by the music website Blabbermouth, LaBrie recently tweeted: "Started tracking a new solo album. This is not with Matt Guillory and company. That will happen but not at this point in time. This album is with another fine musician from Scotland. I'll reveal his identity soon enough. We're both very psyched with the tunes. Stay tuned."

Dream Theater recently announced a new live album Distant Memories – Live In London, recorded during their February 2020 show at London's Hammersmith Apollo and due out through InsideOut Music on November 27. You can see a video of Pale Blue Dot live here.