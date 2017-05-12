Iron Maiden showcase vinyl reissues in new video

Iron Maiden have released a video showcasing their upcoming vinyl reissue series.

The band’s first eight records were relaunched in 2014 by Parlophone – with the label announcing in March that studio albums No Prayer For The Dying, Fear Of The Dark, The X Factor, Virtual XI, Brave New World, Dance Of Death, A Matter Of Life And Death and The Final Frontier, along with live offerings Rock In Rio, Death On The Road, Flight 666 and En Vivo! would come out on heavyweight vinyl from May 19.

In addition, No Prayer For The Dying and Fear Of The Dark will be made available in a Collector’s Box which has been designed to house all 12 albums – with extra space for Iron Maiden’s most recent album The Book Of Souls.

Parlophone report: “Unlike the 1980’s reissues which were cut from the original analogue master tapes, the audio on these releases has been cut from the high resolution remasters of 2015 when the Maiden catalogue was digitally upgraded.

“They will be packaged in identical artwork to the initial vinyl releases.”

The collection will roll out over a three month period. See dates and full details below.

Maiden are currently on the road across the UK, with their next show taking place on May 14 at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena.

Maiden’s mobile game Legacy Of The Beast was recently updated with additional content to mark their return to Europe.

May 19: No Prayer For The Dying, Fear Of The Dark, The X Factor and Virtual XI

June 23: Brave New World, Rock In Rio, Dance Of Death and A Matter Of Life And Death

July 21: Death On The Road, Flight 666, The Final Frontier and En Vivo!

Iron Maiden Book Of Souls European tour 2017

May 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

May 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

May 17: Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

May 20: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

May 21: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 27: London O2 Arena, UK

