“For the whole of this tour, we haven’t played this song”: Bruce Dickinson’s solo band performed another classic Iron Maiden track at the end of their North American tour last week

Bruce Dickinson performed the Iron Maiden song Revelations with his solo band last week.

The singer pulled the track out during his show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Sunday (October 5), which was the final stop of his North American tour promoting last year’s solo album The Mandrake Project.

Watch footage below.

The performance of Revelations, a song written by Dickinson and which comes from Maiden’s 1983 album Piece Of Mind, follows the addition of fellow Maiden cut Flash Of The Blade to Dickinson’s setlist earlier in the tour. Maiden have never once played Flash Of The Blade, another song that Dickinson wrote and which originally appeared on 1984’s Powerslave.

Dickinson told the audience at the Wiltern concert that he originally planned to play Revelations during a Brazilian show earlier in the tour, as the gig would have marked 40 years since Maiden played one of their biggest-ever shows at the 1985 Rock In Rio festival. However, Flash Of The Blade was performed instead.

“So, for the whole of this tour, we haven’t played this song,” Dickinson said (via Blabbermouth). “And now Philip [Näslund, Dickinson’s guitarist] has got this fucking double-neck guitar. And the only reason he wants to play this fucking song is so he play his fucking double-neck guitar. Is he right? Should we find out?”

The Wiltern show marked the first time Dickinson played Revelations with his solo band since 2002, but he did the track by himself a cappella during a couple of stops in September.

With the completion of the North American tour, Dickinson doesn’t have any more solo shows on his slate. However, he will return to the road with Maiden in spring and summer 2026 for the second leg of the band’s 50th-anniversary Run For Your Lives tour. The shows will include a phone-free date at La Défense Arena in Paris and finish with a stop at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire on July 11.

Maiden’s mascot, Eddie The Head, is on the cover of the current issue of Metal Hammer. The issue features interviews with Dickinson and Maiden founder/bassist Steve Harris, going over the band’s complete, five-decade history. Via the Louder webstore, you can get your copy with a Maiden t-shirt you won’t find in the shops.