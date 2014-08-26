Iron Maiden reissue vinyl back catalogue

Parlophone Records are to release the complete series of 7-inch singles from Iron Maiden’s first eight albums.
Along with the singles, the label will also issue new pressings of the eight albums on 180g black vinyl.
The records will be released chronologically across a two-month period starting on October 13, with Iron Maiden, Killers and The Number Of The Beast along with the seven corresponding singles.
The first batch of album releases will also be available in a limited edition collector’s box which holds all eight records.
Both the singles and albums will be cut from the original analogue master tapes and will be released with replica artwork.
Release dates
October 13
**Albums: **
Iron Maiden
Killers
The Number Of The Beast
Singles:
Running Free b/w Burning Ambition
Sanctuary b/w Drifter (live) and I’ve Got The Fire (live)
Women In Uniform b/w Invasion
Twilight Zone/Wrathchild
Purgatory b/w Genghis Khan
Run To The Hills b/w Total Eclipse
The Number Of The Beast b/w Remember Tomorrow
October 27
Albums
Piece Of Mind
Powerslave
Live After Death
Singles
Flight Of Icarus b/w I’ve Got The Fire
The Trooper b/w Cross-Eyed Mary
2 Minutes To Midnight b/w King Of Twilight
Aces High b/w King Of Twilight
Running Free (live) b/w Sanctuary (live)
Run To The Hills (live) b/w Phantom Of The Opera (live)
* *
November 24
Albums
Somewhere In Time
Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son
Singles
Wasted Years b/w Reach Out
Stranger In A Strange Land b/w That Girl
Can I Play With Madness b/w Black Bart Blues
The Evil That Men Do b/w Prowler ’88
The Clairvoyant b/w The Prisoner (live)
Infinite Dreams b/w Killers (live)