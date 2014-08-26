Iron Maiden reissue vinyl back catalogue

Parlophone Records are to release the complete series of 7-inch singles from Iron Maiden’s first eight albums.

Along with the singles, the label will also issue new pressings of the eight albums on 180g black vinyl.

The records will be released chronologically across a two-month period starting on October 13, with Iron Maiden, Killers and The Number Of The Beast along with the seven corresponding singles.

The first batch of album releases will also be available in a limited edition collector’s box which holds all eight records.

Both the singles and albums will be cut from the original analogue master tapes and will be released with replica artwork.

Release dates

October 13

**Albums: **

Iron Maiden

Killers

The Number Of The Beast

Singles:

Running Free b/w Burning Ambition

Sanctuary b/w Drifter (live) and I’ve Got The Fire (live)

Women In Uniform b/w Invasion

Twilight Zone/Wrathchild

Purgatory b/w Genghis Khan

Run To The Hills b/w Total Eclipse

The Number Of The Beast b/w Remember Tomorrow

October 27

Albums

Piece Of Mind

Powerslave

Live After Death

Singles

Flight Of Icarus b/w I’ve Got The Fire

The Trooper b/w Cross-Eyed Mary

2 Minutes To Midnight b/w King Of Twilight

Aces High b/w King Of Twilight

Running Free (live) b/w Sanctuary (live)

Run To The Hills (live) b/w Phantom Of The Opera (live)

* *

November 24

Albums

Somewhere In Time

Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son

Singles

Wasted Years b/w Reach Out

Stranger In A Strange Land b/w That Girl

Can I Play With Madness b/w Black Bart Blues

The Evil That Men Do b/w Prowler ’88

The Clairvoyant b/w The Prisoner (live)

Infinite Dreams b/w Killers (live)