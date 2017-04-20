Iron Maiden expand Legacy Of The Beast for Euro tour

Iron Maiden’s mobile game Legacy Of The Beast has been expanded to coincide with the start of their European tour.

The title was launched last year and takes the form of a turn-based strategy role playing game starring Maiden’s iconic mascot Eddie.

And with Iron Maiden’s European tour starting this weekend, the game has been expanded to include a player-vs-player battle arena inspired by one of the band’s stage sets along with ’Shaman Eddie’ from The Book Of Souls cover.

Iron Maiden Manager Rod Smallwood says: “With Legacy Of The Beast we wanted to create something that appealed both to fans of Maiden music and gamers alike – wherever they are in the world, and I think we are well on our way to accomplishing that.

“The game has kept true to the band’s history and development not only through their music, but with Eddie too.

“This latest feature focused around our current tour is only the start of many new and exciting innovations we have planned to keep Legacy evolving and becoming even more addictive!”

Interactive creative director of Phantom Music Management Llexi Leon adds: “The towering Mayan set piece of The Book Of Souls world tour presented an ideal opportunity to expand the game and create a virtual event space to complement the band’s live show.

“Whether you’re seeing Iron Maiden on the road or playing Legacy Of The Beast on your mobile, we’ve crafted a gaming experience that explores the Mayan world of The Book Of Souls record and marks the first of many timed in-game events that will enrich the band’s touring activity, engaging fans old and new across the globe in a way never before possible.”

Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast is available now for free on Apple’s App Store and GooglePlay.

Iron Maiden are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer magazine, which also features an interview with bassist Steve Harris.

The magazine also features While She Sleeps, Royal Thunder, Ghost Bath, Life Of Agony and more and is out now.

Iron Maiden Book Of Souls European tour 2017

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 24: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Apr 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

May 02: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 04: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 06: Dublin 3arena, Ireland

May 08: Manchester Arena, UK

May 10: Sheffield Arena, UK

May 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

May 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

May 17: Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

May 20: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

May 21: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 27: London O2 Arena, UK

