Jack Black has described the late Ronnie James Dio as the “greatest heavy metal vocalist of all time".

The Tenacious D frontman made his declaration at the Bowl for Ronnie charity bash at Pinz Bowling Center in Los Angeles on November 12.

The former Rainbow and Black Sabbath singer died on May 16, 2010, less than six months after announcing he was battling stomach cancer. A non-profit charity, named the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, was launched by his widow, Wendy, and to date has raised over $2 million for cancer research.

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In an interview for The Metal Voice, hosted by original Anthrax vocalist Neil Turbin, Black described how his friendship with Dio grew after Tenacious D penned a “love letter” to the legendary singer for their 2001 self-titled debut.

"Ronnie's still the reigning champion – the greatest heavy metal vocalist of all time," Black said. "Beautiful voice, beautiful spirit, beautiful man. He was about 5ft tall, but what an incredible soul he packed into that frame. Legend. Miss him.

"We wrote a song about him and we were kind of making fun, saying he was too old to rock,” he added. “You know, it's comedy, and he got the joke. He had a great sense of humour, but it was also a love letter to Ronnie because he was such a big influence on me. I just love hearing his voice. We did a little performance in his music video for Push and then he came on and played himself in Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, which is just fucking legendary – really the best part of the movie. He blessed us with his talents and his aura."

For more information on the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, click here.

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