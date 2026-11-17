Fugazi frontman Ian MacKaye has shared his memories of his first encounter with fellow US hardcore punk legend Jello Biafra of the Dead Kennedys, and revealed the important life lesson that he learned as a result.

The meeting took place in August 1980, when 18-year-old MacKaye and his bandmates in Washington DC punk band Teen Idles came to California to play their first West Coast shows, having landed slots at the Hong Kong Cafe in Los Angeles, and Mabuhay Gardens in San Francisco. Having arrived in California on a Greyhound bus, however, the teenagers were to learn that their plans had been altered, as Ian MacKaye recalled in a recent online discussion on 'Punk Rock, Politics, Activism, and Aging', hosted on YouTube by Haymarket Books.



"We were supposed to play with the Dead Kennedys in San Francisco, but we had been dropped from the bill, because the promoter, the late, great Dirk Dirksen - even though he had put us on this bill... Dead Kennedys, Circle Jerks and Flipper - dropped us from the bill because he didn't like the photo I sent him," MacKaye reveals. "However, we did go see the show, and it was a game changer, it was an incredible show."

After the show, MacKaye remembers, the Teen Idles went backstage to meet Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra, who he says was "under the weather" but gracious to the visiting teens.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"He was kneeling on the floor, resting after the show, and we're talking to him, and I was amazed to meet him," MacKaye says. "And the whole time, in the back of my head, I'm thinking, 'Holy shit, this guy is so old and he's still a punk.' And he was 24 at the time! I remember just feeling like, Man, I guess you could still be a punk when you're 24. I had no idea."

In December 1980, having already decided to break up, Teen Idles released their first and only EP, Minor Disturbance, as the first record on Dischord, a new independent label launched by MacKaye and Teen Idles drummer Jeff Nelson. The Washington DC label continues to document the city's punk scene, releasing every record by MacKaye's subsequent bands - Minor Threat, Embrace and Fugazi among them - as well as seminal records by Rites Of Spring, Jawbox, The Nation of Ulysses and more.

"Dischord is now 46 years old now, and when it started, people said, 'You don't know what you're doing, you have zero understanding of the music business'," MacKaye says. "Absolutely true, and our saving grace really. It's like knowing how an abattoir works, you don't need to know that unless you're going to slaughter things. We weren't interested in what the music business was up to, what we interested in it was creating a way to document something that was important to us."



Watch the discussion in full below.

Art is a Weapon: Ian MacKaye and Mark Andersen on Punk Rock, Politics, Activism, and Aging - YouTube Watch On