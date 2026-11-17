"Remember that time when Accept played and a gun fell out of my shoe?" Watch the trailer for L'Amour: The Rock Capital of Brooklyn
A new documentary tells the story of L'Amour, the iconic New York club that played host to shows by Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Anthrax, Cheap Trick, Iron Maiden and more
A trailer has been launched for L'Amour: The Rock Capital of Brooklyn, a documentary about the iconic New York club that helped launch the careers of Metallica, Anthrax, Overkill, Biohazard, Nuclear Assault, White Lion and more.
The film also tells the story of the club's DJ/VJ/MC/booker and promoter Chuck Kaye, the man White Lion's Mike Tramp nicknamed "The Roar of L'Amour".
The trailer features appearances by Tramp, Skid Row's Dave "Snake" Sabo, Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French, broadcaster Eddie Trunk, Dan Lilker – who played rhythm guitar on Anthrax's debut album before joining Nuclear Assault on bass – and Overkill's D.D. Verni.
"Remember that time at Accept, when it was so packed, and a fucking gun fell out of my shoe?" asks Verni in the trailer, as if to emphasise the club's grittiness. "It was kicked on the floor, and I had to go and find it. I couldn't find it. And we're sitting there, going, 'What the fuck is happening?"
L'Amour was launched in 1978 as a disco before becoming a rock club in 1981 and playing host to a number of iconic shows, from Metallica's last show with Dave Mustaine in 1983 to the same band's three-night Ride The Lightning residency two years later. Guns N' Roses performed at L'Amour in October 1987, while Iron Maiden played a secret gig in 1988, billed as Charlotte and the Harlots. The same year, Kaye premiered Metallica's ... And Justice for All at the club.
"Having The Roar of L'Amour, Chuck Kaye, in the film was essential to telling the truth of the legendary venue, says the film's producer, Milt Schatzer. "As a patron of L'Amour, I first-hand witnessed what he meant to the era, and we are ecstatic he agreed to participate. The attention his inclusion brings proves that point."
"L'Amour was open before and after me, and its story is bigger than mine," adds Kaye. "But this is the absolute truth about the heart of that run. This ain't nostalgia – this is testimony."
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Last year, a fundraising campaign was launched to assist Kaye with his medical expenses after he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm disorder.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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