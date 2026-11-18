Julien Baker has announced that they'll release their first new album in six years in February.

Baker's fourth record, This World Or The Next, the follow-up to 2021's Little Oblivions, will be released via Matador on February 12.

A press release announcing the album reveals that the record finds Baker "drawing on the hardcore, emo and indie rock that shaped their early years", and embracing "a louder, more guitar-driven sound."



"There's a sense of joy and abandon running through the record," the statement reads, "with explosive guitars and moments of cathartic release balanced by the raw intimacy and emotional honesty that have always defined Baker's songwriting."

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Proof of this comes with the album's first single, Hound, described as an exploration of the "ego-destroying nature of love", which has hit streaming platforms today. Self-produced and recorded at Lucy’s Meat Market thanks to a recommendation from Baker's Boygenius bandmate Lucy Dacus, the song starts out as a low-key, plaintive piano ballad before exploding into beautiful chaos via shards of distorted guitar and pounding drums.

Speaking about the record, on which they work with longtime friends and collaborators Matt Gilliam and Calvin Lauber, former bandmates in their pre-fame band Forrister, Baker says, "It feels like something we’ve been grasping at for a long time. Making this music, it was like discovering people who spoke your own personal language."

Baker is currently wrapping up a short US tour taking in three night stands in six cities: Salt Lake City (Utah) Cambridge (Massachusetts), Carrboro(North Carolina), Athens (Georgia), Lawrence (Kansas) and Seattle (Washington). The tour concludes this week at Neumos in Seattle, with shows on the 19th, 20th and 21st.



Julien Baker - Hound (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On