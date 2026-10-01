Birmingham-born Blaze Bayley co-founded and fronted Tamworth terrors Wolfsbane in 1984, before replacing Bruce Dickinson as Iron Maiden’s vocalist a decade later. He made two albums with the band before Dickinson’s return in 1999, then launched his solo career.

Below, previewing a lengthy, Maiden-themed UK tour, Bayley discusses his spot at Maiden’s recent EddFest and also his imminent induction to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

How did you enjoy appearing at EddFest?

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It was so much more than I had expected. Because the Friday part was announced late I thought I might play to, maybe, three thousand people, but apparently there were nine thousand. I had wondered how many people would be bothered, but the reaction was absolutely incredible. When I joined Maiden some people were sore about Bruce leaving, but the whole Blaze-hating thing was twenty years ago, and I realised that all of that [negativity] is totally gone. I felt included.

Having overcome so many hurdles, did it feel like some kind if vindication?

I don’t think like that. After leaving Maiden there were ups and downs, but the band I’ve got, and the team behind me, we just go for it. I don’t have anything to prove to anybody. Through the dark times I won’t blame anybody. All of the stupid decisions were mine. I was a drinker – that was all me. I was just happy to be there at Knebworth as part of this huge, enormous thing that was celebrating its fiftieth anniversary.

Steve Harris watched all of the bands he invited to play on the Friday, including your own, and the two of you were pictured deep in conversation backstage.

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What was he saying to you? Just the normal stuff – “How’s your kids?” I never lost contact with Steve. I go to see him in Maiden on every tour and also in British Lion. We went through a lot together. At that time, people were writing Maiden off. The band was irrelevant, or even over. We stuck together, but it was tough.

You stayed to watch Maiden on the following night, which must have been emotional.

Very much so. Remember, I was a fan from the year dot. I loved to sing Hallowed Be Thy Name and Two Minutes To Midnight. When I hear them played live I always get a little twinge; my emotions are heightened.

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Was there a possibility of them inviting you on stage at such a historical moment?

I thought they might, but one thing I know about Steve is that he doesn’t like things that are unrehearsed. He doesn’t do ‘off the cuff’. That would probably have been the main reason.

You are about to play 22 UK shows in celebration of the Iron Maiden albums The X Factor, Virtual XII and The Best Of The Beast. The latter being a compilation album, will you be singing songs recorded by Bruce?

No. Best Of The Beast is relevant because that’s where Virus comes from. It was formulated as a ‘new song’ and the whole band collaborated on it. It was never played live, and I’m almost guaranteed that they [Maiden] will never do that. So it’s been in my solo setlist for a few years and I’ve developed the arrangement slightly. Though it started as comment on the some of the more cynical, horrible elements of the British press, it’s now relevant about scammers, internet and computer viruses.

What kind of a set are you planning?

There will be a lot of the songs we did at EddFest. Sign Of The Cross will still be there, so will The Clansman. We’re very, very excited about it.

It will be your biggest solo UK tour so far, and many of the dates are sold out. Does having suffered a potentially deadly heart attack a few years ago affect your mindset?

Yeah. I’m very, very lucky to be alive. I’m so grateful to my fans for not asking for refunds after it happened [in 2023]. The promoters stuck by me, too. I don’t take that loyalty for granted. It means the world to me.

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Post-EddFest there will be additional scrutiny – possibly more than ever before – when you return to the studio.

Yeah. But I don’t care. My record label is small, there’s only me on it, but nobody tells me what to do. Am I feeling more pressure? No. All I’m aiming to do is give my fans exactly what they want with a new album next year.

Back in May you attended the London premiere of Maiden’s film Burning Ambition. What did you make of the film?

It was a fun night and I was grateful to be included in the movie; I didn’t expect that. It was unexpectedly honest. Yeah. But what surprised me most was how they squeezed so much into one movie. An Iron Maiden biopic really should be a mini-series.

It’s been well publicised that Maiden have zero interest in attending the ceremony where the band will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on November 24. Fellow inductee and former Maiden member Dennis Stratton seems keen to fly the flag for the band. Are you planning to join him?

Right now, that Saturday is free. If I’m not on tour then I will go. This is a huge thing. Who doesn’t want to be where Zeppelin and the biggest names in rock are?

Is there anything new happening with Wolfsbane?

We are kicking ideas around for an album to come out next year. When you get these four people in a room together, magic always happens. It’s the original line-up, we’re all still alive and that’s amazing!

Blaze Bayley's tour commences tonight (October 1) in Southend. For full dates and tickets, visit Blaze's website.