Saxon launch Gods Of Thunder album and release epic title track. "A mighty tale of Celtic mythology, packed with the spirit and power of true heavy metal"

NWOBHM veterans Saxon have announced a new album. Gods Of Thunder – the follow-up to 2024's Hell, Fire and Damnation – will be released via Silver Lining Music on January 22, and the undoubtedly epic title track is released as a single today.

"Gods Of Thunder is a mighty tale of Celtic mythology, packed with the spirit and power of true heavy metal,” says frontman Biff Byford. "Turn it up and bang your head!"

The album was produced by Byford and mixed by longtime collaborator Andy Sneap, who has worked on every Saxon album since 2013's Sacrifice. It's also the second Saxon album to feature Diamond Head guitarist Brian Tatler, who initially joined the band as a touring guitarist in 2023.

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"We had great fun making this album," says Biff. "This is gonna be one to beat!"

Gods Of Thunder will be available in a variety of physical editions and is available to pre-order now. Saxon tour the UK and Ireland in February, with further international shows to be announced. Full dates below.

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Saxon: Gods Of Thunder tour

Feb 13: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Feb 14: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Feb 16: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK

Feb 17: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Feb 19: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Feb 20: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Feb 21: Sheffield City Hall, UK

Feb 23: Cardiff The Great Hall, UK

Feb 24: Bristol Beacon, UK

Feb 25: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Feb 27: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Find Saxon tickets.

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