Hexvessel release promo video for new single Son Of The Sky

Anglo Finnish folk proggers Hexvessel have released a promo video for their brand new single Son Of The Sky. The song is taken from the band's forthcoming new album All Tree, which is released on Century Media on February 15.

“This video for our new song Son Of The Sky is a collection of family home movies that we made when we were celebrating Winter Solstice at Avebury, offering a sacrifice at an ancient pine tree called Timin Mänty here in Finland and when visiting various pagan sites in England and Germany," mainman Mat McNerney tells Prog. "As with Hexvessel’s music, it is a story of our personal spiritual journey. Son Of The Sky is a song about a traditional Finnish Karhunpeijaiset ritual celebration where the spirit of the bear was venerated after a hunt. It’s a song about tradition, community and family. Rituals are enactments of mythology, and stories that have been passed down from our ancestors. When we become part of this great tradition, we become aware of our origins and the meaning of life. Family, culture and kin are so important. It’s our community that connects us to the earth, that gives us a sense of purpose, understanding and place in the world. It is through that wisdom of mythology that we will become better able to survive and prosper.”

Hexvessel undertake a short European tour in February in support of All Tree, including a gig at St. John On Bethnal Green on February 22. The full dates are:

FIN Valoa Festival Tampere Cathedral - February 7

FIN Turku Castle Church - 16

GER Hamburg TBA - 17

GER Berlin Urban Spree - 18

GER Leipzig Neues Schaspiel - 19

NED Utrecht Club Nine - 20

UK St. John On Bethnal Green - 22

FIN Helsinki GLIvelab - 23

FIN Oulu Tuba - March 1

FIN Kuopio PanuHuone - 2