Prog and Metal Hammer partner with this year's post-rock and prog metal two-day event Pelagic Fest

By ( Prog ) published

Prog and Metal Hammer partner with post-rock and prog metal event Pelagic Fest which takes place in Maastricht in August

Pelagic Fest
(Image credit: Pelagic Records)

This year's Pelagic Festival, the annual event highlighting the best of Pelagic Records' post-rock and prog metal bands, will this year be partnered by both Prog and Metal Hammer magazines.

The two-day festival takes place at Muziekgieterij in Maastricht, The Netherlands on August 23 and 24, and this year is headlined by Norwegian prog metaller Ihsahn, Irish post-rockers and US post-rockers This Will Destroy You.

The festival highlights the breadth of diversity of the genres, from Swedish group Gösta Berlings Saga dark, krautrock influence, the tranquil, instrumental sounds of Hungarian ensemble TÖRZS and the engaging post-metal of Belgium’s Psychonaut.

This year's event will also feature some unique live sets. French instrumental rock pioneers Bruit ≤ will perform their groundbreaking debut album The Machine Is Burning…, alongside their forthcoming release The Age Of Ephemerality, both in their entirety, live for the first time ever, while Pan-American post-rock collective you, infinite will debut their new self-titled album in an exclusive live performance,

"Pelagic Fest 2025 will continue right where last year’s anniversary edition left off: it’s promising to be a killer weekend loaded to the brim with exceptional music from exceptional artists," enthuses Pelagic label head and The Ocean guitarist Robin Stapps. "I’m happy that we managed to avoid repetitions — NO band on this bill played last year already — whilst still remaining (almost) entirely within the Pelagic roster. Yes, that does include Ihsahn, who delivered a stunning reinterpretation of Lustmord’s Dark Awakening as part of our pandemic Lustmord tribute album, The Others… and God Is An Astronaut’s All Is Violent, All Is Bright was the third album we ever released."

Tickets are on sale now.

Pelagic Fest

(Image credit: Pelagic Records)
