Heart extend their Love Alive 2019 touring plans

In February this year, Heart revealed their hiatus was over by announcing the Love Alive tour.

The band had been inactive since 2016, with guitarist Nancy Wilson going on to work on her Roadcase Royale project and vocalist Ann Wilson launched a solo career.

Heart initially detailed a run of 39 dates across the US with special guests including Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, Sheryl Crow, Elle King and Lucie Silvas which will get under way in St Louis on July 9.

Now they’ve revealed an additional 11 shows that will take place in September and October which will see the band visit Wantagh, Newark, Toledo, Little Rock, Tulsa, Memphis, Lafayette, Des Moines, Kansas City, Milwaukee and St. Paul.

Speaking with radio station Eagle 102.3 in February, the sisters said Heart would bring a a “fresh energy” to the shows and that the live dates will “look, feel and sound bigger than other Heart tours so far.”

Ann added: “Calling the tour Love Alive was something Ann and I felt instantly good about. We have always had many love-themed mottos along the way like Love Rules, Love Wins, Love is It – and of course it’s a very cool song as well.”

Tickets for the newly announced shows, which can be found below, will go on general sale this coming Friday (June 21).

Heart Love Alive 2019 tour

Jul 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 11: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 14: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 16: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Jul 17: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 20: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 21: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Centre, NY

Jul 23: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 24: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire, NH

Jul 26: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Theatre, OH

Jul 29: Bethel Woods Centre For The Arts, NY

Jul 30: Syracuse St Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 01: Burgettstown Keybank Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 04: Cleveland Blossom Music Theatre, OH

Aug 05: Detroit DTE Energy Music Pavilion, MI

Aug 07: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 08: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Aug 10: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Aug 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Aug 13: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 14: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 16: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 17: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 19: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 20: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Aug 22: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion, TX

Aug 23: Dallas Dos Equis pavilion, TX

Aug 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 27: Chula Vista North Islannd Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 28: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 30: Salt Lake City Usana Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 31: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 03: Porland Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, OR

Sep 04: Seattle Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 06: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 08: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Sep 09: Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 26: Wantagh Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 27: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 28: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Oct 01: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 02: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 04: Memphis FedEX Forum, TN

Oct 05: Lafayette Cajundome, LA

Oct 07: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Oct 08: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Oct 12: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Oct 13: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN