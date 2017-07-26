Nancy Wilson’s Roadcase Royale announce debut album

Roadcase Royale have announced that their debut album will be released later this year.

The band, headed up by Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson, will launch First Things First on September 22 via Loud & Proud Records after they signed a new deal with the label.

Wilson is joined in the lineup by Chris Joyner, Ben Smith, Liv Warfield, Ryan Waters and Dan Rothchild.

Wilson says: “Roadcase Royale is a band I’ve always wanted to be in. We all write and create songs as a unit. It’s an inspired democracy.

“Liv and Ryan both bring a whole new level of magic to our new sound. I’m amazed after devoting my life to rock music how it now feels so brand new. That’s why our first album is called First Things First.”

Roadcase Royale launched the single Get Loud in April after Heart announced a 2017 hiatus, with Wilson reporting she was excited about focusing on the new band.

She said: “It’s a really cool new band for me. With Liv at the front and centre, there’s a whole different rock power that is refreshingly different than Heart.

“It’s still got the rock ethic but there’s a flavour of the R&B that comes through Liv, the way she sings, and her power’s just flattening.

“She wanted to rock and I love the R&B world. We said, ‘We should get together’ and with most people, that never happens. But we followed up on it and it’s really exciting.”

The First Things First tracklist has still to be revealed, but the cover art can be seen below. Roadcase Royale have also lined up several US shows which will take place in September and October.

Sept 10: New York The Gramercy Theatre, NY

Sep 24: Milwaukee The Pabst Theater, WI

Oct 01: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

Oct 04: Knoxville Bijou Theatre, TN

Oct 08: Nashville City Winery, TN

Oct 15: Oklahoma City Tower Theatre, OK

