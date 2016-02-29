Haken name tour support

Haken have named the artists who’ll hit the road with them on their upcoming European tour.

Special Providence, Rendezvous Point and Arkentype will join the UK outfit on their 20-date trek, which kicks off at London’s Garage on May 26 in support of fourth album Affinity, out on April 29 via InsideOut.

Haken vocalist Ross Jennings said of the follow-up to 2013’s The Mountain: “It is the most collaborative we have ever been on an album. We wanted to develop and expand our sound by having every member contribute initial ideas from the very beginning of the process.

“It naturally takes longer to filter through the mass of material and fit it all together coherently, but this approach has helped to create something completely fresh.”

The run of dates will wrap up at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival in London on June 19.

Haken Affinity tracklist

affinity.exe Initiate 1985 Lapse The Architect Earthrise Red Giant The Endless Knot Bound By Gravity

May 26: London The Garage, UK

May 27: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

May 29: Paris Divan du Monde, France

May 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

May 31: Lyon Marche Gare, France

Jun 02: Barcelona Razz 2, Spain

Jun 03: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Jun 04: Minnuendo Festival, Spain

Jun 06: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Jun 07: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jun 08: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Jun 09: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Jun 10: Berlin Maschinenhaus, Germany

Jun 11: Warsaw Progresija, Poland

Jun 14: Stockholm Bryggarsalen, Sweden

Jun 15: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Jun 16: Copenhagen Spillestedet Stengade, Denmark

Jun 17: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Jun 18: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Jun 19: Stone Free Festival, UK