Haken name tour support

Haken have named the artists who’ll hit the road with them on their upcoming European tour.
Special Providence, Rendezvous Point and Arkentype will join the UK outfit on their 20-date trek, which kicks off at London’s Garage on May 26 in support of fourth album Affinity, out on April 29 via InsideOut.
Haken vocalist Ross Jennings said of the follow-up to 2013’s The Mountain: “It is the most collaborative we have ever been on an album. We wanted to develop and expand our sound by having every member contribute initial ideas from the very beginning of the process.
“It naturally takes longer to filter through the mass of material and fit it all together coherently, but this approach has helped to create something completely fresh.”
The run of dates will wrap up at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival in London on June 19.
Haken Affinity tracklist
- affinity.exe
- Initiate
- 1985
- Lapse
- The Architect
- Earthrise
- Red Giant
- The Endless Knot
- Bound By Gravity
Haken European tour dates
May 26: London The Garage, UK
May 27: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands
May 29: Paris Divan du Monde, France
May 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
May 31: Lyon Marche Gare, France
Jun 02: Barcelona Razz 2, Spain
Jun 03: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Jun 04: Minnuendo Festival, Spain
Jun 06: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Jun 07: Munich Backstage, Germany
Jun 08: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Jun 09: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany
Jun 10: Berlin Maschinenhaus, Germany
Jun 11: Warsaw Progresija, Poland
Jun 14: Stockholm Bryggarsalen, Sweden
Jun 15: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Jun 16: Copenhagen Spillestedet Stengade, Denmark
Jun 17: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Jun 18: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany
Jun 19: Stone Free Festival, UK