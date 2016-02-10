Haken detail 4th album Affinity

Haken have confirmed their fourth album Affinity will be released in April and issued a teaser video.

The band’s website gives full details of the release in the style of a 1980s home computer interface, which reveals Affinity will be out on April 29 via Inside Out.

It’s the follow-up to 2013 album The Mountain and their first new music since 2014 EP Restoration.

Vocalist Ross Jennings says: “It is the most collaborative we have ever been on an album. We wanted to develop and expand our sound by having every member contribute initial ideas from the very beginning of the process.

“It naturally takes longer to filter through the mass of material and fit it all together coherently, but this approach has helped to create something completely fresh.”

The band had previously trolled fans on Facebook by saying the album was called Verbatim, alongside an image of a Verbatim-branded CDR. They said: “Oh, sorry, we didn’t even tell you what our new album’s called. Please welcome Verbatim, our fourth album. And here’s the first copy.”

They later posted a fake tracklist which included a song clocking in at more than 50 minutes long. In fact, the longest song on Affinity is The Architect, which runs for just over 15 minutes.

Haken have also announced a European headline tour, which kicks off in London on May 26.

HAKEN AFFINITY TRACKLIST

affinity.exe Initiate 1985 Lapse The Architect Earthrise Red Giant The Endless Knot Bound By Gravity

HAKEN EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

May 26: London The Garage, UK

May 27: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

May 29: Paris Divan du Monde, France

May 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

May 31: Lyon Marche Gare, France

Jun 02: Barcelona Razz 2, Spain

Jun 03: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Jun 04: Minnuendo Festival, Spain

Jun 06: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Jun 07: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jun 08: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Jun 09: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Jun 10: Berlin Maschinenhaus, Germany

Jun 11: Warsaw Progresija, Poland

Jun 14: Stockholm Bryggarsalen, Sweden

Jun 15: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Jun 16: Copenhagen Spillestedet Stengade, Denmark

Jun 17: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Jun 18: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Jun 19: Stone Free Festival, UK