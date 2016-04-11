Haken issue The Endless Knot lyric video

Haken have released a lyric video for their track The Endless Knot.

It features on the band’s fourth studio album Affinity, which is out on April 29 via InsideOut. It’s the follow-up to 2013 album The Mountain and their first new music since 2014 EP Restoration.

The band say of the track: “The Endless Knot explores ideas of human survival instinct and the power of unity in the face of extinction. Musically, you could say this is new territory for us as we’ve taken sounds from dance and electronica music and blended them with our own brand of rock/metal.

“The end result hopefully gives the song a nice and upbeat, energetic feel. The visuals loosely follow the life-cycle of a star and Miles Skarin at Crystal Spotlight did an awesome job with the animation on this one.”

Haken will head out on the road next month for a run of shows in support of Affinity, including an appearance at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free Festival on June 19.

Haken Affinity tracklist

affinity.exe Initiate 1985 Lapse The Architect Earthrise Red Giant The Endless Knot Bound By Gravity

Haken European tour 2016

May 26: London The Garage, UK

May 27: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

May 29: Paris Divan du Monde, France

May 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

May 31: Lyon Marche Gare, France

Jun 02: Barcelona Razz 2, Spain

Jun 03: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Jun 04: Minnuendo Festival, Spain

Jun 06: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Jun 07: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jun 08: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Jun 09: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Jun 10: Berlin Maschinenhaus, Germany

Jun 11: Warsaw Progresija, Poland

Jun 14: Stockholm Bryggarsalen, Sweden

Jun 15: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Jun 16: Copenhagen Spillestedet Stengade, Denmark

Jun 17: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Jun 18: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Jun 19: Stone Free Festival, UK