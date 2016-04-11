Haken issue The Endless Knot lyric video

Haken have released a lyric video for their track The Endless Knot.
It features on the band’s fourth studio album Affinity, which is out on April 29 via InsideOut. It’s the follow-up to 2013 album The Mountain and their first new music since 2014 EP Restoration.
The band say of the track: “The Endless Knot explores ideas of human survival instinct and the power of unity in the face of extinction. Musically, you could say this is new territory for us as we’ve taken sounds from dance and electronica music and blended them with our own brand of rock/metal.
“The end result hopefully gives the song a nice and upbeat, energetic feel. The visuals loosely follow the life-cycle of a star and Miles Skarin at Crystal Spotlight did an awesome job with the animation on this one.”
Haken will head out on the road next month for a run of shows in support of Affinity, including an appearance at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free Festival on June 19.
Haken Affinity tracklist
- affinity.exe
- Initiate
- 1985
- Lapse
- The Architect
- Earthrise
- Red Giant
- The Endless Knot
- Bound By Gravity
Haken European tour 2016
May 26: London The Garage, UK
May 27: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands
May 29: Paris Divan du Monde, France
May 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
May 31: Lyon Marche Gare, France
Jun 02: Barcelona Razz 2, Spain
Jun 03: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Jun 04: Minnuendo Festival, Spain
Jun 06: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Jun 07: Munich Backstage, Germany
Jun 08: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Jun 09: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany
Jun 10: Berlin Maschinenhaus, Germany
Jun 11: Warsaw Progresija, Poland
Jun 14: Stockholm Bryggarsalen, Sweden
Jun 15: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Jun 16: Copenhagen Spillestedet Stengade, Denmark
Jun 17: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Jun 18: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany
Jun 19: Stone Free Festival, UK