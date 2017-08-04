Haken explore the stars in Lapse video

Haken have released an eye-catching animated video for their 2016 track Lapse.

The song originally featured on the UK outfit’s fourth studio album Affinity, which launched last year via InsideOut Music.

The band say in a statement: “Lapse was one of the first tracks we wrote for Affinity. Now, more than a year since the album’s release, it’s great to finally give this song a chance to stand out on its own as it’s one of our favourites.

“Visually, we wanted to maintain a consistency with our videos for Initiate, Earthrise and The Endless Knot, so we returned to Miles Skarin at Crystal Spotlight to complete the series.

“The video incorporates a 3D motion capture technique – previously used on Frost*’s Numbers’ video – to tie in with Affinity’s themes of artificial intelligence/consciousness.”

Haken are gearing up to head out on the road across North America. Their run of shows will get under way on August 23 in Detroit.

Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.

Aug 23: Detroit The Shelter, MI

Aug 24: Toronto Lee’s Palace, ON

Aug 25: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Aug 26: Quebec City Salle Multi, QC

Aug 27: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Aug 29: Columbus Skully’s Music Diner, OH

Aug 30: Cleveland Heights The Grog Shop, OH

Aug 31: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Sep 01: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Sep 02: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

Sep 03: Washington Rock & Roll Hotel, DC

Sep 05: Durham Motorco Music Hall, NC

Sep 06: Atlanta Progpower USA XVIII, GA

Sep 10: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico

Sep 12: Anaheim The House of Blues, CA

Sep 13: San Francisco Slim’s, CA

Sep 14: Hollywood The Roxy Theatre, CA

Sep 15: Las Vegas Backstage Bar & Billiards, NV

Sep 16: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

Sep 17: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Sep 19: St Paul Amsterdam Bar & Hall, MN

Sep 20: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Sep 21: Indianapolis The Emerson Theater, IN

Sep 22: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Sep 23: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Sep 28: Brisbane The Zoo, Australia

Sep 29: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Sep 30: Sydney The Factory, Australia

Oct 01: Perth Capitol, Australia

