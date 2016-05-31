Frost* release promo for Numbers

Frost* have released a video for their track Numbers.

It’s taken from their upcoming album Falling Satellites, released on May 27 (Friday). The promo was produced by Crystal Spotlight.

Mainman Jem Godfrey says: “Us being us, we wanted to try something a bit different for the Numbers video that would make it more interesting visually than just four blokes in a room wobbling about.

“So we shot everything using bit of software called DepthKit via a Kinect sensor. This enabled us to create 3D modelled versions of ourselves that could continue to freely be rotated, moved and manipulated even after filming was completed.

“The render times were horrendous, but Crystal Spotlight did an incredible job putting it all together. I think the end result is magnificently Frost*-ish and suits the song very well.”

Frost* have a number of summer tour dates lined up.

Frost* Falling Satellites tracklist

First Day Numbers Towerblock Signs Lights Out Heartstrings Closer To The Sun The Raging Against The Dying Of The Light Blues Nice Day For It… Hypoventilate Last Day Lantern (CD mediabook bonus track) British Wintertime (CD mediabook bonus track)

Jun 15: Reading Sub89

Jun 17: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

Jun 18: Wath-Upon-Dearne Montgomery Hall

Jun 19: Bilston The Robin 2

Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 29: Bristol Thekla

Jul 30: London O2 Islington Academy

Jul 31: Cambridge The Portland Arms

Frost* on their lengthy hiatus: "I love the sound of deadlines whizzing past!"