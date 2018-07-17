Greta Van Fleet release stunning new single When The Curtain Falls

Greta Van Fleet have released a stream of their brand new single titled When The Curtain Falls.

The song is expected to feature on the US outfit’s highly anticipated and as-yet-untitled debut album, with the Michigan natives previously launching the EPs Black Smoke Rising and From The Fires.

Speaking about the album, frontman Josh Kiszka tells MLive: “We're reshaping it and then get into mastering and hopefully release it soon. It's looking like late summer.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Greta Van Fleet are currently on tour across the US and have further dates planned for later this year, which will include more shows in North America, Japan, Europe and the UK.

Find further information below.

Greta Van Fleet 2018 tour dates

Jul 18: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jul 20: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Jul 21: Washington The Anthem, DC

Jul 23: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jul 24: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jul 27: Floyd Floydfest, VA

Jul 29: New York Panorama Music And Arts Festival, NY

Jul 31: Cleveland The Agora Theatre, OH

Aug 01: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Aug 03: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL

Aug 04: Chicago Lollapalooza Aftershow, IL

Aug 18: Osaka Summer Sonic Festival, Japan

Aug 19: Tokyo Summer Sonic Festival, Japan

Aug 23: Kahului Maui Arts & Cultural Center, HI

Aug 24: Honolulu The Republik, HI

Sep 07: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA

Sep 08: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA

Sep 09: Vancouver Skookum Festival, BC

Sep 11: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Sep 12: Calgary BMO Centre, AB

Sep 14: Portland Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, OR

Sep 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Sep 18: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Sep 19: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Sep 22: Las Vegas iHeart Radio Festival, NV

Sep 23: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Sep 25: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Sep 26: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Sep 28: Salt Lake City The Union Event Centre, UT

Sep 29: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 01: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 03: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Oct 05: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 06: San Bernardino Cal Jam, CA

Oct 11: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Oct 26: Paris Elysee Montmarte, France

Oct 27: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Oct 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 30: Hamburg Mehr! Theatre, Germany

Nov 01: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 04: Stockholm Berns Salonger, Sweden

Nov 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Nov 07: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 09: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 11: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 14: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 15: Manchester Academy, UK