Green Day’s Glasgow show cancelled at last minute

Green Day’s planned outdoor concert at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park tonight (July 4) has been cancelled at the last minute.

Organisers have blamed “adverse weather conditions” for the gig being pulled, reporting that it wasn’t safe for bands to perform on the stage.

According to the Daily Record, Steve Lagudi, one of the crew who was on site, posted an image on Instagram with the caption: “Well after a cold n’ rainy start, there were just too many issues with the stage, missing half the PA and the local crew being way behind, the show has been cancelled. Bummer.”

Organisers PCL Presents broke new the news on Twitter, saying: “We are sorry to inform you that due to adverse weather conditions it is no longer safe for the bands to perform on stage and unfortunately today’s show will be cancelled.

Green Day, who were due to play the Scottish city in support of latest album Revolution Radio, say in a statement: “Glasgow, we are very sad to report that our show today at Bellahouston Park has been cancelled.

“The local Safety Council, production crew, and concert organisers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved. We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one of the highlights of our tour.

“We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled. We love our Scottish fans and we don’t care if it’s raining fucking sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority.

“We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that we will be back.”

Tickets will be refunded from point of purchase within 10 working days.

