Green Day release Still Breathing lyric video

Green Day have released a lyric video for their track Still Breathing.

It features on the band’s upcoming 12th album Revolution Radio, which launches on October 7 via Reprise Records. They previously issued a video for Bang Bang.

Green Day’s North American tour was scheduled to get underway this week, but the first four dates in St Louis, Chicago, Toronto and Detroit were postponed due to an illness which affected the band and crew.

Those dates have still to be rescheduled, with the run of shows now starting on September 26 at the Columbus Newport Music Hall.

The band issued a statement saying: “We’re so sad to announce we have to postpone three shows and cancel Toronto. Many of us have been battling this infection for days on end to be ready, and it just got the best of us.”

Last week, a trailer for the comedy Ordinary World, starring Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, was released.

In his debut lead film role, Armstrong plays Perry Miller – an ageing former punk rocker settling into suburban life.

The Revolution Radio cover

Green Day Revolution Radio tracklist

Somewhere Now Bang Bang Revolution Radio Say Goodbye Outlaws Bouncing Off The Wall Still Breathing Youngblood Too Dumb To Die Troubled Times Forever Now Ordinary World

Sep 20: St. Louis The Pageant, MO (postponed)

Sep 21: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL (postponed)

Sep 23: Toronto World Cup Of Hockey, ON (postponed)

Sep 24: Detroit Fillmore, MI (postponed)

Sep 26: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Sep 28: Sayreville Starland Theater, NJ

Sep 29: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Oct 01: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 03: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Oct 08: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 17: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Oct 20: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Jan 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Jan 11: Florence Mandela Forum, Italy

Jan 13: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Jan 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jan 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jan 18: Manheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jan 19: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Jan 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 27: Stockholm Globe, Sweden

Jan 28: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Jan 30: Cologne Lanxesse Arena, Germany

Jan 31: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Feb 02: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Feb 03: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Feb 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 08: London The O2, UK

Jun 23: Scheesel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 24: Tuttlingen Southside Festival, Germany

