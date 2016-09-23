Graveyard split over ‘differences within the band’

Graveyard have announced that they’ve disbanded after “differences within the band.”

Guitarist and vocalist Joakim Nilsson, guitarist Jonatan Larocca-Ramm, drummer Axel Sjoberg and bassist Truls Morck released four full-length albums, the last being 2015’s Innocence & Decadence.

But after what they call “personal issues” within the camp, they’ve decided to call it a day.

The band say in a statement: “Dark clouds above the graveyard today. Due to the all so classic reason ‘differences within the band’ the Graveyard is, as of today, officially closed.

“This is the unfortunate final decision we’ve had to make after going through a period of struggling and juggling with personal issues. Things have gone out of hand and now our energy is very low.

“As a direct result of this we’re sorry to say that all scheduled touring is cancelled. Graveyard have always been more about the music than the talking and that approach is the way we intend to deal with this situation also.

“What we can say is that we don’t know if and when the Graveyard will re-open and return in full force. Stay tuned, stay awesome and no endless night in sight.”

Graveyard had four German dates scheduled for October and were due to play at Desertfest Antwerp, Belgium, on October 15-16.

Oct 14: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 15-16: Desertfest Antwerp, Belgium

Oct 17: Munster Sputnikhalle, Germany

Oct 18: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Oct 19: Sarbrucken Garage, Germany

