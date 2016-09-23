Myles Kennedy: Alter Bridge are no heroes

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy doesn’t think musicians can be heroes – although they should strive to be good role models.
He believes his band have delivered an essential element of honesty in upcoming album The Last Hero, and he hopes it inspires others to do the same.
Kennedy tells My Global Mind: “I don’t consider musicians or songwriters heroes. That’s a term for someone more special.
“As far as trying to be a positive role model or hopefully inspiring people in some way, I don’t take that lightly and try to do the best I can. You can never phone it in because you’ve been given a gift and an opportunity – not only create music but perform it all over the world.
“There’s a responsibility to not let people down and be the best you can. Hopefully, the people listening will pay it forward if they’re inspired – continue that musical passing of the torch.”
Asked whether he struggles to find a balance between writing what he wants to write and delivering what Alter Bridge fans want, Kennedy replies: “I’ve found that what resonates with me tends to resonate with the fans.
“I sometimes think of it as a gift in being able to relate and have lyrics that are universal.
- Every song on Metallica's Master Of Puppets ranked from worst to best
- Nick Simmons calls dad Gene 'the f***ing Donald Trump of rock'
- Iron Maiden announce 2017 European Book Of Souls tour
- Status Quo fans offered refunds for future shows without Parfitt
”It’s important that whatever you’re spitting out creatively, your fans base connects with – and they do.
“We’re very thankful. The goal is if it can resonate with you and make you feel really passionate, the fans will sense that. They will know it’s honest and real. It’s about searching for that truth.”
The Last Hero is released on October 7 and it’s available for pre-order now. Alter Bridge track My Champion is included on the CD that accompanies the latest edition of Classic Rock. The band are on tour until mid-December – full dates below.
Alter Bridge European tour 2016
With Like A Storm
Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France
Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands
Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark
With Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm
Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK
Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
With Gojira, Like A Storm
Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany
Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy
Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland