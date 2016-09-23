Myles Kennedy: Alter Bridge are no heroes

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy doesn’t think musicians can be heroes – although they should strive to be good role models.

He believes his band have delivered an essential element of honesty in upcoming album The Last Hero, and he hopes it inspires others to do the same.

Kennedy tells My Global Mind: “I don’t consider musicians or songwriters heroes. That’s a term for someone more special.

“As far as trying to be a positive role model or hopefully inspiring people in some way, I don’t take that lightly and try to do the best I can. You can never phone it in because you’ve been given a gift and an opportunity – not only create music but perform it all over the world.

“There’s a responsibility to not let people down and be the best you can. Hopefully, the people listening will pay it forward if they’re inspired – continue that musical passing of the torch.”

Asked whether he struggles to find a balance between writing what he wants to write and delivering what Alter Bridge fans want, Kennedy replies: “I’ve found that what resonates with me tends to resonate with the fans.

“I sometimes think of it as a gift in being able to relate and have lyrics that are universal.

”It’s important that whatever you’re spitting out creatively, your fans base connects with – and they do.

“We’re very thankful. The goal is if it can resonate with you and make you feel really passionate, the fans will sense that. They will know it’s honest and real. It’s about searching for that truth.”

The Last Hero is released on October 7 and it’s available for pre-order now. Alter Bridge track My Champion is included on the CD that accompanies the latest edition of Classic Rock. The band are on tour until mid-December – full dates below.

Alter Bridge European tour 2016

With Like A Storm

Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands

Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

With Volbeat, Gojira, Like A Storm

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

With Gojira, Like A Storm

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland

