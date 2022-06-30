Green Carnation release video of cover of Jim Croce's Time In A Bottle

Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation have released a new video for a cover of Jim Croce's 1973 hit Time In A Bottle, which you can watch below.

The sextet will also play a selection of live dates in Scandinavia this September in support of last year's The Acoustic Verses Remastered, and will also play three shows with Dutch proggers The Gathering in the Netherlands in November.

"We are a band who like to surprise our fans, and sometimes even ourselves," says vocalist Kjetil Nordhus. "We will include one unique cover song on each date of the tour. This is a nice way to present different shows every day and hopefully our fans will enjoy that. A while ago, we asked our Facebook followers what song they would like to hear in a Green Carnation version, and this one came up. It is a beautiful song, and we do think we have managed to put our own stamp on it!

"What other cover songs that might be included during The Acoustic Verses Tour 2022, we don't want to reveal yet! It wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if we told people which songs we have chosen. But one of them will a song in a language that I have never sung before..."

Green Carnation The Acoustic Verses Remastered try dates:

Sep 2: NOR Vennesla Kulturhus

Sep 3: NOR Oslo Konserthus

Sep 6: GER Hamburg Noctspeicher

Sep 7: DEN Copenhagen Hotel Cecil

Sep 8: SWE Stockholm Södra Teatern

Sep 9: FIN Helsinki Ääniwalli

Sep 23: NOR Kristiansand Kilden teater og kulturhus

Nov 25: NED Leeuwarden De Neushoorn (w/The Gathering)

Nov 26: NED Utrecht Tviol (w/The Gathering)

Nov 27: NED Maastricht Muziekgieterij (w/The Gathering)