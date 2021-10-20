Green Carnation release lyric video for newly remastered My Greater Cause

Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation have released a video for a newly remastered version of My Greater Cause, Part I of the 15-minute 9-29-045, which you can watch below.

It's taken from an upcoming 15th anniversary edition of their acoustic album The Acoustic Verses (Remastered) which will be released througb Season of Mist on December 3. This anniversary edition, remastered by Maor Appelbaum, contains three bonus tracks and has brand new cover artwork by Lukasz Jaszak, which you can view below. This is the first time that The Acoustic Verses has been released on vinyl.

"This is something that both we and our fans have been waiting for a long time," says vocalist Kjetil Nordhus. "The Acoustic Verses is a stand out album in our catalogue, and we hope people will enjoy the vinyl, with its extra songs, new and beautiful cover art, the upgraded sound and not least, the vinyl!"

Pre-order The Acoustic Verses (Remastered).



(Image credit: Season of Mist)

Green Carnation: The Acoustic Verses (Remastered)

1. Sweet Leaf

2. The Burden is Mine… Alone

3. Maybe?

4. Child`s Play, part 3

5. Alone

6. 9-29-045

7. Six Ribbons

8. Transparent Me

9. High Tide Waves

10. Child`s Play, part 3 (live version)