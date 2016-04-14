Mastodon, At The Drive-In, QOTSA members form Gone Is Gone

Members of Mastodon, At The Drive-In and Queens Of The Stone Age have teamed up to form the band Gone Is Gone.

The supergroup consists of Mastodon singer and bassist Troy Sanders, At The Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, and guitarist and keyboardist Mike Zarin.

The band will release an EP this summer on their own label in conjunction with Rise Records/BMG – and they’ve issued a teaser of their track Violescent. Hear it below.

Gone Is Gone have also outlined plans for their first live show – they’ll play the Dragonfly, Los Angeles, on April 27, with tickets available from 10am PST on April 15 (Friday).

The project is the brainchild of Hajjar, who recruited Van Leeuwen and then began looking for a singer.

Hajjar tells Rolling Stone: “When thinking of singers, a few came to mind, but Troy Sanders’ voice and presence kept on coming up in conversations. Both Troys had always talked about doing something together, so it was an easy connection. Sanders flew in and tracked some demos to the finished music, and it went from there.

“Mike and I have had the privilege of being part of some amazing movie trailer campaigns and scored the game Splinter Cell: Blacklist together as well. Our goal is to be able to do more of this within this project.”

Sanders reports the band were conceived years ago and adds: “We have been holding on to this music far too long. The gestation period has to end. Doctor’s orders, we must birth this band into the world now.”

He continues: “The vibe from day one was, and has been, very therapeutic and refreshing for me. The chemistry was immediate. I can only dedicate myself to something that rewards me purely, and we are all in this for the right reasons.”

Further details on the as-yet-untiled EP will be released in due course.