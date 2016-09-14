Goldray release Soulchild video

Goldray have released a video for their new single Soulchild exclusively with Prog.

It will officially lunch on digital formats on October 28 via Akashic Records and will be distributed through Cherry Red Records – but the band have made it available to watch below.

Reef guitarist Kenwyn House teamed up with Leah Rasmussen, Geoff Laurens and Chris Hardwick for Goldray’s debut mini-album which was released in 2014.

They’ve been working on what will be their debut studio album with producer Pedro Ferreira. The band are eyeing a spring 2017 release, with Soulchild the first taste of the band’s new material.

In addition, Goldray have lined up a live date at London’s Borderline on November 8 to mark the single’s release.

The group’s debut release was described by TeamRock as a “blend of swaggering, bluesy, alt-rock soul and 90s-evoking melodic grunge drive. House’s Reef past comes through in this respect, suggesting that catchy lightness of touch has continued to serve him well.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

