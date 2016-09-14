Ghost throw away awards in Popestar trailer

Ghost have released a trailer video for their Popestar EP, which arrives on September 16 (Friday).

It follow the launch of lead track Square Hammer earlier this week.

In the promo, cult mistress Sister Imperator tells the band members that they shouldn’t be proud of the recognition they’ve received, including a Grammy, two Swedish Grammis, a Metal Hammer Golden God and more.

She says: “The industry has noted our good works with their trinket, and as a result our message has carried further and wider.

“But do we take such trinkets as the measure of true accomplishment? No! We don’t need their approval. The truth of our work is not measured by awards and nods from the establishment.”

Earlier this year one of Ghost’s Nameless Ghouls said that the Popestar EP, consisting mainly of cover versions, was designed to help them experiment with the direction they’d take on their fourth full-length album.

He reported: “If you hear the EP, don’t think, ‘Oh, the next album is gonna sound exactly like this.’ But it’s a good way for us to sneak in elements. You might hear a synth sound like this on the next record, but not as evident.”

Ghost launch a North American tour on the day the EP is released – full dates below.

Ghost: Popestar EP tracklist

Square Hammer

Nocturnal Me

I Believe

Missionary Man

Bible

Sep 16: Rochester The Armory, NY

Sep 17: New London Revolution Rock Fest, CT

Sep 18: Chester Monster Energy Rock Allegiance Festival, PA

Sep 19: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 21: Cleveland Masonic Auditorium, OH

Sep 23: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Munity, TX

Sep 25: Houston Open Air, TX

Sep 27: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Sep 28: St Louis The Pageat, MO

Sep 30: Kansas City Midland Theatre, MO

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 03: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 04: Kalamazoo State Theatre, MI

Oct 05: Cedar Rapids Paramount Theatre, IA

Oct 07: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Oct 08: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 09: Missoula The Wilma Theater, MT

Oct 11: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Oct 13: Vancouver The Vogue Theater, BC

Oct 14: Seattle The Moore Theater, WA

Oct 15: Eugene McDonald Theatre, OR

Oct 16: Portland The Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 18: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Oct 20: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 21: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 22: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 23: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

Oct 25: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Oct 27: Lubbock City Bank Auditorium, TX

Oct 28: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 31: Little Rock Metroplex, AR

Nov 02: Orlando The Hard Rock, FL

Nov 03: Miami Beach Fillmore Miami Beach, FL

Nov 04: Jacksonville The Florida Theatre, FL

Nov 05: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 07: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Nov 09: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON

Nov 11: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Nov 12: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

From cult heroes to global phenomenon: the unstoppable rise of Ghost