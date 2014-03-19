Goldray: Goldray

Who’d have thought the guitarist behind Place Your Hands could turn his hand to something this cool? With the Kate Bush-tinged vocals of Leah Rasmussen and lashings of chic, Doors-esque classic rock riffery and appealing freaky touches, former Reef man Kenwyn House is onto something seriously satisfying.

The debut full-length, due out this spring, will be the real test of Goldray’s musical arsenal, but the omens thus far are looking good.

Outloud is an inviting blend of swaggering, bluesy, alt-rock soul and 90s-evoking melodic grunge drive. House’s Reef past comes through in this respect, suggesting that catchy lightness of touch has continued to serve him well.

Darker, weirder psych tones feed in through Calling Your Name, while Rasmussen’s dulcet tones add an other-worldly innocence to the contemplative, uptempo Indigo Sky. But it’s the hazy yet driving Diamond Road that reflects real prog promise, all vintage rock hooks and spiralling layers, with a pleasingly smokey, retro sheen.

Sensual without being sleazy, characterful but not ‘kooky’, Goldray is a stylishly composed, thoroughly enjoyable progressive rock record.