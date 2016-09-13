Final David Bowie tracks to appear on Lazarus Cast Album

The last recordings made by David Bowie will be released in October.

The songs will be issued on the Lazarus Cast Album, featuring tracks from Bowie’s off-Broadway show Lazarus.

Three of his final studio recordings – No Plan, Killing A Little Time and When I Met You – will be included on the record.

Lazarus Cast Album is released on October 21 via ISO/RCA Records. It was co-produced by Bowie and Tony Visconti and recorded with Donny McCaslin and his quartet – the musicians responsible for Bowie’s final album Blackstar.

It features vocals from Lazarus star Michael C Hall as well as Sophia Anne Caruso, Cristin Milioti, Michael Esper and other cast members.

Other than the three Bowie tracks, the album was recorded on 11 January of this year, the day after Bowie’s death at the age of 69.

A statement announcing the album says that on arriving at the studio, “the musicians and cast were shocked and saddened to learn that Bowie had passed away the evening before.

“Their emotional performances that day are captured on this recording.”

Lazarus will open at London’s King’s Cross Theatre on November 8.

Blackstar is shortlisted for the 2016 Mercury music prize. The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on September 15 (Thursday).

