Goldray launch vinyl mini-album pledge push

Goldray have launched a crowdfunding campaign to release their self-titled mini-album on vinyl.

Reef guitarist Kenwyn House teamed up with Leah Rasmussen, Geoff Laurens and Chris Hardwick for the psych-rock project’s debut, which was released last year.

And they’ve once again turned to PledgeMusic, this time to help them raise cash to fund a limited run of records.

The band say: “As well as the vinyl, we’ll have limited-edition prints of the redesigned album artwork, handwritten lyric sheets, and even the opportunity to get your name credited on the mini-album.”

Goldray plan on releasing their full-length debut early next year and more information can be found on their Pledge page.

In addition, they’ve issued a video for a new edit of their track Outloud. View it below.

They’ll play the Isle Of Wight’s Bestival on September 11.