Godsticks share studio video for Angry Concern

Godsticks have released a studio video for their new track Angry Concern.

The song features on the band’s latest album Faced With Rage, which launched in October last year via Kscope.

The clip was filmed during the recording sessions for the new record at the Monnow Valley Studio in Wales.

Vocalist Darran Charles says: “Angry Concern is probably one of our most experimental sounding tracks to date and testament to how integral each band member’s contribution is these days.

“Dan Nelson and Tom Price’s bass and drums are key to keeping an aggressive edge to what is a deceptively vocal-heavy track.

“I remember that this was one of the first tracks we recorded drums for at Monnow Valley and unusually for us, we ended up tracking drums for the entire song rather than section by section. This ensured a certain dynamism to the performance and I remember that after Tom’s very first take of this track we were all stunned into silence, including James our producer – it blew us away!

“One of my very favourite drum performances since the band first got together.”

Godsticks have also confirmed two live headline shows for later this year. They play at Cardiff’s Buffalo Bar on May 4 and at London’s Camden Assembly on May 5. Tickets are now available.

Charles says: “After spending the best part of a decade as an opening act, you can imagine we have been chomping at the bit to finally do our own headline shows.

“We’ve more than paid our dues I think, and with four albums behind us, it’s time to stand on our own eight feet!

“We’ll be performing tracks that we’ve never played live before and rehearsing harder than ever to ensure these are the best two Godsticks shows you’ve seen to date. We genuinely cannot wait!”

