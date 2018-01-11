Ayreon Universe set for live release in March

In September last year, Ayreon played three shows at Tilburg’s 013 venue under the Ayreon Universe banner.

The musical extravaganza featured 18 singers along with 11 musicians, including Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen, Nightwish’s Floor Jansen and Marco Hietala, Headspace’s Damian Wilson, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kursch, Kamelot’s Tommy Karevik, Vuur’s Anneke van Giersbergen, Katatonia’s Jonas Renkse and Kayak’s Edward Reekers.

The performances were filmed and recorded – and it’s now been confirmed that it’ll be released on DVD, 3LP, 2CD, 2Blu-ray and limited coloured vinyl on March 30 via Music Theories titled Ayreon Universe: The Best Of Ayreon Live.

Lucassen says: “I get absolutely crippling stage fright. Up to the night before the Tilburg shows, I was having dreadful panic attacks. I honestly didn’t know if I was going to make it on stage.

“We worked on Ayreon Universe for two years. We basically started planning right after The Theater Equation was done. There were literally hundreds of things that had to fall into place to make the shows a success.”

Lucassen adds: “I just love recording my various projects in the studio. To me, it’s another way of performing. But I’m not a live performer. I’m the guy who comes up with the ideas, sees the big picture, and puts it all together. So I’m glad that so many incredible musicians helped me bring my music to the stage.”

Along with the live music, the DVD will also feature 90-minutes of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, along with interviews with the full cast.

Find the cover art below, along with the final tracklist.

Ayreon Universe: The Best of Ayreon Live tracklist

Prologue Dreamtime Abbey Of Synn River Of Time The Blackboard The Theory Of Everything Merlins Will Waking Dreams Dawn Of A Million Souls Valley Of The Queens Ride The Comet Star Of Sirrah Comatose Day Sixteen Loser And The Druids Turned To Stone The Two Gates Into The Black Hole Actual Fantasy Computer Eyes Magnetism Age Of Shadows Intergalactic Space Crusaders Collision Everybody Dies The Castle Hall Amazing Flight In Space Day Eleven Love The Eye Of Ra

