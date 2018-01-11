Watch Arch Echo drummer Richie Martinez play through Afterburger

Prog fusion outfit Arch Echo have shared a video of drummer Richie Martinez playing through their track Afterburger.

The song features on the US outfit’s self-titled debut album which was released last year.

A statement on the new clip reads: “A track that consists of melodic flair and the pushing of boundaries through the exploration of harmonic possibilities, Richie’s drum playthrough magnifies his irrefutable ability – a large part of Arch Echo’s refined take on instrumental prog.”

Last month, Arch Echo released a video for their track My Head Sometimes exclusively with Prog.

Arch Echo’s debut album is available via Bandcamp and they are expected to announce a run of UK tour dates in the near future.

Find the artwork for their debut album below along with the tracklist.

Arch Echo tracklist