Watch Arch Echo drummer Richie Martinez play through Afterburger

Arch Echo release video showing drummer Richie Martinez play through their track Afterburger - from their self-titled debut album

Prog fusion outfit Arch Echo have shared a video of drummer Richie Martinez playing through their track Afterburger.

The song features on the US outfit’s self-titled debut album which was released last year.

A statement on the new clip reads: “A track that consists of melodic flair and the pushing of boundaries through the exploration of harmonic possibilities, Richie’s drum playthrough magnifies his irrefutable ability – a large part of Arch Echo’s refined take on instrumental prog.”

Last month, Arch Echo released a video for their track My Head Sometimes exclusively with Prog.

Arch Echo’s debut album is available via Bandcamp and they are expected to announce a run of UK tour dates in the near future.

Find the artwork for their debut album below along with the tracklist.

Arch Echo tracklist

  1. Earthshine
  2. Afterburger
  3. Hip Dipper
  4. Color Wheel
  5. Bloom
  6. Spark
  7. My Head Sometimes
  8. My Heart Sometimes
