Godsticks share striking new video for Hard To Face

Godsticks have released a video for their new track Hard To Face.

The song is taken from the Cardiff outfit’s upcoming album Faced With Rage, which will arrive on October 13 via Kscope, and follows a teaser video which launched[](http://teamrock.com/news/2017-08-21/godsticks-new-album-faced-with-rage)[back in August](http://teamrock.com/news/2017-08-21/godsticks-new-album-faced-with-rage).

Godsticks vocalist and guitarist Darran Charles says of the track: “Hard To Face in particular sums up the current Godsticks sound.

“Even though I’m the main songwriter, it was only when Tom Price and Dan Nelson put down their drum and bass tracks that this song came alive and began to evince the aggression and angst in which the song was written.

“It’s also the first time I’ve delegated lead guitar duties on a Godsticks album but I was happy to because the solo Gavin Bushell laid down on the album version of the song was perfect.”

Faced With Rage is now available for pre-order while Godsticks have two UK festival dates planned for later this year: HRH Prog 6, in Pwllheli, on November 17 and Porthcawl’s Planet Rockstock on December 2.

Find the Faced With Rage cover art and tracklist below.

Godsticks Faced With Rage tracklist

Guilt Hard To face Open Your Eyes We Are Leaving Angry Concern Avenge Revere Unforgivable Everdrive Fame And Silence

