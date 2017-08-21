Godsticks trail new album Faced With Rage

Godsticks have released a teaser trailer for upcoming album Faced With Rage, which is to be released on October 13 via Kscope. Listen below.

The Cardiff outfit have vowed that their new material is just as heavy as 2015 record Emergence – and also their most progressive. Along with a new range of synth sounds to be found in the longer track, it also features new guitarist Gavin Bushell and drummer Tom Price alongside singer-guitarist Darran Charles and bassist Dan Nelson.

Charles says: “We wanted Emergence to be an onslaught of aggressive heavy guitars and vocals from start to finish, because we felt we needed to make a strong statement about the direction we were heading in.

“But Faced With Rage features a lot more light and shade. I think we’ve been more creative when trying to shape the dark and aggressive feel we wanted.”

Kscope say: “Lyrically, Faced With Rage explores the theme of people dealing with emotional conflict in different scenarios, who have a powerful desire to change their behaviour or situation.”

The album is available for pre-order now. Godsticks’ upcoming tour with labelmates The Pineapple Thief includes two UK dates, and the band also make two festival appearances in the UK towards the end of the year.

Sep 06: Dresden Alter Schlachtof, DE

Sep 07: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, PL

Sep 08: Krakow Kwadrat Music Club, PL

Sep 09: Czech Republic Brno Melodka, CZ

Sep 10: Munich Backstage Halle, DE

Sep 11: Zurich Dynamo, CH

Sep 12: Stuttgart Universum, DE

Sep 13: Cologne Luxor, DE

Sep 14: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, NL

Sep 16: London ULU, UK

Sep 17: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Nov 17: HRH Prog 6, Pwllheli

Dec 02: Planet Rockstock, Porthcawl

