Godsticks announce European tour

Godsticks have confirmed a run of European tour dates for later this year.

The Welsh outfit previously announced they would play two headline shows at Cardiff’s Buffalo Bar on May 4 and at London’s Camden Assembly on May 5.

Now they’ve added further shows which have been scheduled in support of their latest album Faced With Rage, which launched in October last year via Kscope.

Vocalist Darran Charles says: “We’ve been privileged enough to have travelled all over Europe many times over the last 10 years, opening for such great acts as The Pineapple Thief, The Aristocrats and Mike Keneally.

“So to finally get the opportunity to present 90 minutes of our own music at a headline show is very exciting indeed!”

He adds: “We’re hoping that the many people that came out to see us during all those tours will come out to see our headline shows.

“We intend to make them very special and will be performing tracks from our entire back catalogue – some of which have never been performed live.

“Rehearsals are already under way and we’re champing at the bit to get out there!”

Tickets are available through the Godsticks website, while a full list of the band’s live shows can be found below.

Mar 31: Stourport Fusion Festival, UK

May 04: Cardiff Buffalo Bar, UK

May 05: London Camden Assembly, UK

May 10: Marseille Prog Sud Festival, France

May 18: Genk Colosseum, Belgium

May 19: Cologne MTC, Germany

May 20: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

