The Aristocrats announce European tour

The Aristocrats have announced that they’ll play eight shows across Europe later this year.

Guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann will play live dates throughout September – and have revealed that the gigs will be their only live performances this year.

Govan says: “It’s certainly been a little while since the last time the three of us made a loud, bewildering noise on stage together!

“Lately, each of us has been keeping thoroughly busy in a wide variety of different musical scenarios so I have a feeling that all manner of new influences and inspirations might start to reveal themselves spontaneously during these shows. I’m really looking forward to hearing what happens!”

Beller adds: “I’m especially excited to revisit some of the stuff we haven’t played in a while, throw it back up in the air, toss it around a bit, and see what happens!”

Minnemann says that when the three of them first got together “it was instantly clear to us that something special was going on” and adds: “It’s great to take this ‘musical threesome’ back on tour. Let’s see if our rubber animals feel like joining us, too!”

The Aristocrats most recent studio album was 2015’s Tres Caballeros. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Sep 11: Sliema Teatru Salesjan, Malta

Sep 14: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland

Sep 15: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 16: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 18: London Islington Assembly, UK

Sep 19: Paris Trabendo, France

Sep 21: Madrid Sala Mon, Spain

Sep 22: Barcelona Sala Bikini, Spain

The Aristocrats: The Three Amigos