How Nightwish’s Floor Jansen hit back at sexist attitudes

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has spoken about the moment she silenced one male audience member who was shouting sexist comments at her during a show.

Jansen has been speaking to this month’s edition of Metal Hammer, which is dedicated to the women defining the metal scene and forms part of She Rocks month with Classic Rock, Prog and TeamRock.com.

Reflecting on her time in After Forever in the early 2000s, Jansen says: “I’d get shit from the audience all the time. ‘Oh look, there’s a woman up there.’

“In the beginning, I thought it was just part of it. But it soon became, ‘Really?’ They’d either be screaming ‘Slayer!’ or ‘boobs!’ ‘OK, we’re not Slayer and I have boobs – very perceptive of you, can we move on now?’”

She adds: “This guy was just constantly shouting stupid stuff at me like, ‘Boobs!’ and would not shut up. Eventually, I just said, ‘Seeing as you have such a big mouth on you, why don’t you come and tell me all these things to my face after the show?’”

Jansen says that “worked like a charm” and adds: “He didn’t say another word. If you want to be that stupid, by all means do it. But you don’t deserve my attention.”

Nightwish will release their compilation album Decades: An Archive Of Song 1996-2015 on March 9 via Nuclear Blast and will head out on tour the same day across North America.

