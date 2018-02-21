Marillion reveal further live album releases

Marillion will continue their Live Series releases throughout the remainder of this year, it’s been confirmed.
They began with Holidays In Eden Live and Size Matters last month, with a further eight albums planned between March and September.
Each will be made available via digital platforms and on CD – each limited to just 5000 copies worldwide via earMUSIC.
March 23 will see Unplugged At The Walls and Tumbling Down The Years released. Unplugged At The Walls was recorded in 1998 in Oswestry, while Tumbling Down The Years is from their Saturday night performance during the Marillion Weekend at Centre Parcs, Port Zélande, in 2009.
On May 25, Smoke and Mirrors will launch. Bother performances were captured during the band’s weekend at Minehead, England, in 2005.
July 6 will see Happiness Is Cologne and Popular Music launch. The Cologne show is from 2008, while Popular Music features songs voted for by fans and was recorded at the 2003 Marillion Weekend in Minehead.
Finally, September 21 will see Live In Glasgow and Brave Live arrive. While Live In Glasgow was mostly recorded in the Scottish city, two tracks are from a show in Bradford, while Brave Live is from the Marillion Weekend 2013 from Port Zélande.
Find the tracklists for all eight albums below.
Unplugged At The Walls
CD1
- Beautiful
- Beyond You
- Afraid Of Sunrise
- Runaway
- Now She’ll Never Know
- Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury
- The Space
- Fake Plastic Trees
- Holloway Girl
- King
CD2
- The Answering Machine
- Gazpacho
- Cannibal Surf Babe
- Blackbird
- Abraham, Martin And John (Dick Holler Cover)
- Hooks In You
- Eighty Days
Tumbling Down The Years
CD1
- This Train Is My Life
- Somewhere Else
- Real Tears For Sale
- A State Of Mind
- The Damage
- Genie
- Drilling Holes
- When I Meet God
- Map Of The World
- A Legacy
- Cathedral Wall
CD2
- Estonia
- An Accidental Man
- Out Of This World
- Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury
- Hard As Love
- No One Can
- The Party
- Cover My Eyes
- Slainte Mhath
- Garden Party
Smoke
- Separated Out
- Under The Sun
- An Accidental Man
- Holidays In Eden
- If My Heart Were A Ball It Would Roll Uphill
- Deserve
- Answering Machine
- Rich
- Between You And Me
- Memory Of Water
- Slainte Mhath
- Garden Party
Mirrors
CD1
- Born To Run
- A Collection
- Now She’ll Never Know
- The Space
- Brave
- Faith
- One Fine Day
- House
CD2
- Enlightened
- Estonia
- After Me
- When I Meet God
- A Few Words For The Dead
- Made Again
Happiness Is Cologne
CD1
- Dreamy Street
- This Train Is My Life
- Nothing Fills The Hole
- Woke Up
- The Other Half
- Essence
- Fantastic Place
- The Man From Planet Marzipan
- Out Of This World
- Mad
- The Great Escape
CD2
- Afraid Of Sunlight
- Asylum Satellite #1
- The Invisible Man
- Whatever Is Wrong With You
- Neverland
- Easter
- Three Minute Boy
- Happiness Is The Road
Popular Music
CD1
- A Few Words For The Dead
- Dry Land
- When I Meet God
- White Russian
- Estonia
- This Town
- The Rake’s Progress
- 100 Nights
- Sugar Mice
CD2
- Berlin
- Warm Wet Circles
- That Time Of The Night
- Script For A Jester’s Tear
- This Strange Engine
- The Space
Live In Glasgow
- King Of Sunset Town
- Slainte Mhath
- Uninvited Guest
- Easter
- Warm Wet Circles
- That Time Of The Night
- Holloway Girl
- Seasons End
- Berlin
- The Space
Brave Live
CD1
- Bridge
- Living With The Big Lie
- Runaway Girl
- Goodbye To All That
- Wave
- Mad
- The Opium Den
- The Slide
- Standing In The Swing
- Hard As Love
- The Hollow Man
- Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury
- Now Wash Your Hands
- Paper Lies
- Brave
- The Great Escape
- Made Again
CD2
- Rich
- The Damage
- Trap The Spark
- Warm Wet Circles
- Drilling Holes
- Out Of This World
- Seasons End
- The Space