Marillion reveal further live album releases

Marillion will continue their Live Series releases throughout the remainder of this year, it’s been confirmed.

They began with Holidays In Eden Live and Size Matters last month, with a further eight albums planned between March and September.

Each will be made available via digital platforms and on CD – each limited to just 5000 copies worldwide via earMUSIC.

March 23 will see Unplugged At The Walls and Tumbling Down The Years released. Unplugged At The Walls was recorded in 1998 in Oswestry, while Tumbling Down The Years is from their Saturday night performance during the Marillion Weekend at Centre Parcs, Port Zélande, in 2009.

On May 25, Smoke and Mirrors will launch. Bother performances were captured during the band’s weekend at Minehead, England, in 2005.

July 6 will see Happiness Is Cologne and Popular Music launch. The Cologne show is from 2008, while Popular Music features songs voted for by fans and was recorded at the 2003 Marillion Weekend in Minehead.

Finally, September 21 will see Live In Glasgow and Brave Live arrive. While Live In Glasgow was mostly recorded in the Scottish city, two tracks are from a show in Bradford, while Brave Live is from the Marillion Weekend 2013 from Port Zélande.

Find the tracklists for all eight albums below.

Unplugged At The Walls

CD1

Beautiful Beyond You Afraid Of Sunrise Runaway Now She’ll Never Know Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury The Space Fake Plastic Trees Holloway Girl King

CD2

The Answering Machine Gazpacho Cannibal Surf Babe Blackbird Abraham, Martin And John (Dick Holler Cover) Hooks In You Eighty Days

Tumbling Down The Years

CD1

This Train Is My Life Somewhere Else Real Tears For Sale A State Of Mind The Damage Genie Drilling Holes When I Meet God Map Of The World A Legacy Cathedral Wall

CD2

Estonia An Accidental Man Out Of This World Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury Hard As Love No One Can The Party Cover My Eyes Slainte Mhath Garden Party

Smoke

Separated Out Under The Sun An Accidental Man Holidays In Eden If My Heart Were A Ball It Would Roll Uphill Deserve Answering Machine Rich Between You And Me Memory Of Water Slainte Mhath Garden Party

Mirrors

CD1

Born To Run A Collection Now She’ll Never Know The Space Brave Faith One Fine Day House

CD2

Enlightened Estonia After Me When I Meet God A Few Words For The Dead Made Again

Happiness Is Cologne

CD1

Dreamy Street This Train Is My Life Nothing Fills The Hole Woke Up The Other Half Essence Fantastic Place The Man From Planet Marzipan Out Of This World Mad The Great Escape

CD2

Afraid Of Sunlight Asylum Satellite #1 The Invisible Man Whatever Is Wrong With You Neverland Easter Three Minute Boy Happiness Is The Road

Popular Music

CD1

A Few Words For The Dead Dry Land When I Meet God White Russian Estonia This Town The Rake’s Progress 100 Nights Sugar Mice

CD2

Berlin Warm Wet Circles That Time Of The Night Script For A Jester’s Tear This Strange Engine The Space

Live In Glasgow

King Of Sunset Town Slainte Mhath Uninvited Guest Easter Warm Wet Circles That Time Of The Night Holloway Girl Seasons End Berlin The Space

Brave Live

CD1

Bridge Living With The Big Lie Runaway Girl Goodbye To All That Wave Mad The Opium Den The Slide Standing In The Swing Hard As Love The Hollow Man Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury Now Wash Your Hands Paper Lies Brave The Great Escape Made Again

CD2

Rich The Damage Trap The Spark Warm Wet Circles Drilling Holes Out Of This World Seasons End The Space

