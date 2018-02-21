Trending

Marillion reveal further live album releases

Marillion will continue their Live Series releases throughout 2018 on digital platforms and limited edition CD

Marillion will continue their Live Series releases throughout the remainder of this year, it’s been confirmed.

They began with Holidays In Eden Live and Size Matters last month, with a further eight albums planned between March and September.

Each will be made available via digital platforms and on CD – each limited to just 5000 copies worldwide via earMUSIC.

March 23 will see Unplugged At The Walls and Tumbling Down The Years released. Unplugged At The Walls was recorded in 1998 in Oswestry, while Tumbling Down The Years is from their Saturday night performance during the Marillion Weekend at Centre Parcs, Port Zélande, in 2009.

On May 25, Smoke and Mirrors will launch. Bother performances were captured during the band’s weekend at Minehead, England, in 2005.

July 6 will see Happiness Is Cologne and Popular Music launch. The Cologne show is from 2008, while Popular Music features songs voted for by fans and was recorded at the 2003 Marillion Weekend in Minehead.

Finally, September 21 will see Live In Glasgow and Brave Live arrive. While Live In Glasgow was mostly recorded in the Scottish city, two tracks are from a show in Bradford, while Brave Live is from the Marillion Weekend 2013 from Port Zélande.

Find the tracklists for all eight albums below.

Unplugged At The Walls

CD1

  1. Beautiful
  2. Beyond You
  3. Afraid Of Sunrise
  4. Runaway
  5. Now She’ll Never Know
  6. Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury
  7. The Space
  8. Fake Plastic Trees
  9. Holloway Girl
  10. King

CD2

  1. The Answering Machine
  2. Gazpacho
  3. Cannibal Surf Babe
  4. Blackbird
  5. Abraham, Martin And John (Dick Holler Cover)
  6. Hooks In You
  7. Eighty Days

Tumbling Down The Years

CD1

  1. This Train Is My Life
  2. Somewhere Else
  3. Real Tears For Sale
  4. A State Of Mind
  5. The Damage
  6. Genie
  7. Drilling Holes
  8. When I Meet God
  9. Map Of The World
  10. A Legacy
  11. Cathedral Wall

CD2

  1. Estonia
  2. An Accidental Man
  3. Out Of This World
  4. Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury
  5. Hard As Love
  6. No One Can
  7. The Party
  8. Cover My Eyes
  9. Slainte Mhath
  10. Garden Party

Smoke

  1. Separated Out
  2. Under The Sun
  3. An Accidental Man
  4. Holidays In Eden
  5. If My Heart Were A Ball It Would Roll Uphill
  6. Deserve
  7. Answering Machine
  8. Rich
  9. Between You And Me
  10. Memory Of Water
  11. Slainte Mhath
  12. Garden Party

Mirrors

CD1

  1. Born To Run
  2. A Collection
  3. Now She’ll Never Know
  4. The Space
  5. Brave
  6. Faith
  7. One Fine Day
  8. House

CD2

  1. Enlightened
  2. Estonia
  3. After Me
  4. When I Meet God
  5. A Few Words For The Dead
  6. Made Again

Happiness Is Cologne

CD1

  1. Dreamy Street
  2. This Train Is My Life
  3. Nothing Fills The Hole
  4. Woke Up
  5. The Other Half
  6. Essence
  7. Fantastic Place
  8. The Man From Planet Marzipan
  9. Out Of This World
  10. Mad
  11. The Great Escape

CD2

  1. Afraid Of Sunlight
  2. Asylum Satellite #1
  3. The Invisible Man
  4. Whatever Is Wrong With You
  5. Neverland
  6. Easter
  7. Three Minute Boy
  8. Happiness Is The Road

CD1

  1. A Few Words For The Dead
  2. Dry Land
  3. When I Meet God
  4. White Russian
  5. Estonia
  6. This Town
  7. The Rake’s Progress
  8. 100 Nights
  9. Sugar Mice

CD2

  1. Berlin
  2. Warm Wet Circles
  3. That Time Of The Night
  4. Script For A Jester’s Tear
  5. This Strange Engine
  6. The Space

Live In Glasgow

  1. King Of Sunset Town
  2. Slainte Mhath
  3. Uninvited Guest
  4. Easter
  5. Warm Wet Circles
  6. That Time Of The Night
  7. Holloway Girl
  8. Seasons End
  9. Berlin
  10. The Space

Brave Live

CD1

  1. Bridge
  2. Living With The Big Lie
  3. Runaway Girl
  4. Goodbye To All That
  5. Wave
  6. Mad
  7. The Opium Den
  8. The Slide
  9. Standing In The Swing
  10. Hard As Love
  11. The Hollow Man
  12. Alone Again In The Lap Of Luxury
  13. Now Wash Your Hands
  14. Paper Lies
  15. Brave
  16. The Great Escape
  17. Made Again

CD2

  1. Rich
  2. The Damage
  3. Trap The Spark
  4. Warm Wet Circles
  5. Drilling Holes
  6. Out Of This World
  7. Seasons End
  8. The Space

