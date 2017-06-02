Godspeed You! Black Emperor to tour UK and Europe

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have confirmed a European tour for October and November this year, including four UK dates in the middle of the run.
It’s their first road trip since early 2016, and starts out with two shows in Rome with Canadian dance troupe Holy Body Tattoo. They’ll perform the Momumental show, on which they’ve previously collaborated.
The band’s last album was 2015’s Asunder, Sweet And Other Distress. Tickets for their upcoming tour are on sale today (June 2).
- Solstafir premiere Silfur-Refur video
- David Gilmour Returns To Pompeii
- Steven Wilson unveils ‘Beautiful, emotional’ video game
- Listen to Radiohead’s previously unreleased I Promise
Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2017 tour dates
Oct 13: Rome Momumental, Italy
Oct 14: Rome Momumental, Italy
Oct 15: Fribourg Frison, Switzerland
Mon 16: Tolouse Bikini, France
Oct 17: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France
Oct 18: Rennes TNB Salle Jean Vilar, France
Oct 19: Rouen Le106, France
Oct 20: Lyon Le Tobagan, France
Oct 21: Strasbourg Le Leteria, France
Oct 22: Lille La Condition Publique, France
Oct 23: Brighton Dome, UK
Oct 27: Glasgow ABC, UK
Oct 30: Bristol Motion, UK
Oct 31: London Troxy , UK
Nov 01: Brussels TBC, Belgium
Nov 02: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands
Nov 03: Berlin Festsall Kreuzberg, Germany
Nov 05: Hanover Indiego, Germany
Nov 07: Paris Elisee Montemarte, France