Godspeed You! Black Emperor to tour UK and Europe

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have confirmed a European tour for October and November this year, including four UK dates in the middle of the run.

It’s their first road trip since early 2016, and starts out with two shows in Rome with Canadian dance troupe Holy Body Tattoo. They’ll perform the Momumental show, on which they’ve previously collaborated.

The band’s last album was 2015’s Asunder, Sweet And Other Distress. Tickets for their upcoming tour are on sale today (June 2).

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2017 tour dates

Oct 13: Rome Momumental, Italy

Oct 14: Rome Momumental, Italy

Oct 15: Fribourg Frison, Switzerland

Mon 16: Tolouse Bikini, France

Oct 17: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

Oct 18: Rennes TNB Salle Jean Vilar, France

Oct 19: Rouen Le106, France

Oct 20: Lyon Le Tobagan, France

Oct 21: Strasbourg Le Leteria, France

Oct 22: Lille La Condition Publique, France

Oct 23: Brighton Dome, UK

Oct 27: Glasgow ABC, UK

Oct 30: Bristol Motion, UK

Oct 31: London Troxy , UK

Nov 01: Brussels TBC, Belgium

Nov 02: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Nov 03: Berlin Festsall Kreuzberg, Germany

Nov 05: Hanover Indiego, Germany

Nov 07: Paris Elisee Montemarte, France

Godspeed You! Black Emperor