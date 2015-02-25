Godspeed You! Black Emperor detail album no.5

Godspeed You! Black Emperor will release their fifth album next month, they’ve announced.

Titled Asunder, Sweet And Other Distress, it’s launched on March 31 via Constellation. The follow-up to 2012’s Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend! is their first standard-length studio outing since the late 90s, with the new material clocking in at 40 minutes.

They’ve issued an eight-minute excerpt from opening track _Peasantry Or ‘Light! Inside Of Light!’ _– hear it below.

The material is said to offer “a mighty slab of superlative sonics, shot through with all the band’s inimitable signposts and touchstones – huge unison riffage, savage noise/drone, oscillating overtones, guitar vs. string counterpoint, inexorable crescendos and scorched-earth transitions.”

Godspeed You! Black Emperor play four UK dates as part of a European tour, with tickets for on sale now:

Apr 17: Manchester Albert Hall

Apr 18: Dublin Vicar Street

Apr 19: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Asunder, Sweet And Other Distress tracklist