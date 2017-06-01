Solstafir premiere Silfur-Refur video

Solstafir have premiered their epic video for Silfur-Refur, taken from sixth album Berdreyminn.

The follow-up to 2014’s Otta was released on May 26 and it’s available via Season Of Mist.

The band say: “Videos have always been a medium that we take seriously. We have worked with excellent visual artists like Bowen Staines and Vesa Ranta on previous clips. We’re privileged to have been able to enlist the team of Nico Poalillo and Peter Beste to create the imagery for Silfur-Refur.

“They directed and produced a video that beautifully illustrates our song – at least in our minds. The video’s meaning is a puzzle, which we’re leaving for you to solve, as we don’t want to spoil your imagination spinning stories of its own.”

Solstafir commence a European tour later this month, which includes four UK dates.

Solstafir 2017 European tour

Jun 10: Paris, Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Jun 12: Colchester Arts Centre, UK

Jun 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Jun 14: London Old Blue Last, UK

Jun 15: Breda Mezz, Netherlands

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, Netherlands

Jun 18: Hanover Musikzentrum, German

Jun 19: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Jun 20: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany

Jun 21: Colmar Fete de la Musique, France

Jun 22: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Jun 23: Toulouse Rex, France

Jun 24: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

