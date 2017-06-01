Steven Wilson unveils ‘Beautiful, emotional’ video game

Steven Wilson has revealed the “beautiful, emotional” experience of having worked on a video game that’s soon to be released – even though he’s not a player himself.
Last Day Of June, made by Ovosonico and 505 Games, is based on Wilson’s music and the characters Carl and June, created by Hajo Mueller for his song Drive Home from 2013 album The Raven That Refused To Sing. The characters were brought to life in animator Jess Cope’s video for the track.
The game is described as “a poignant single-player journey that progresses participants from a viewer joining Carl and June on what begins as a magical outing to their favourite spot, to a character deeply intertwined in the narrative.
“They try to unlock the sequence of events that could save the day – and June’s life. In this cinematic experience, players will solve emotionally challenging puzzles in an attempt to turn back time, compelling them to ask themselves. ‘What would you do to save the one you love?’”
Wilson says: “I’m not a gamer myself, so I didn’t really know what to expect from a video game based on what is quite a melancholic story. But I found it to be an incredibly beautiful and emotional experience.”
More information is available via the Last Day Of June website. Wilson recently announced that his next album, To The Bone, is to be released on August 18. He’ll commence a European tour, with a run of UK dates at the end, starting in January. Full dates below.
Steven Wilson 2018 tour dates
Jan 31: Lisbon, Sala Tejo at the MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 01: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain
Feb 03: Barcelona L’Auditori, Spain
Feb 04: Marseille Silo, France
Feb 06: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Feb 07: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Feb 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Feb 10: Rome Atlantico, Italy
Feb 12: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany
Feb 13: Ravensburg Oberachwabenhalle, Germany
Feb 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Feb 15: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany
Feb 17: Zabrze House of Music and Dance, Poland
Feb 18: Poznan Earth Hall, Poland
Feb 20: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany
Feb 24: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Feb 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
Feb 27: Oslo Concert House, Norway
Feb 28: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway
Mar 01: Stavanger Konserthuset Zetlitz, Norway
Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark
Mar 05: Essen Colosseum, Germany
Mar 07: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Mar 09: Brussels AB, Belgium
Mar 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg
Mar 12: Paris The Olympia, France
Mar 13: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, Lille
Mar 17: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK
Mar 19: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Mar 21: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK
Mar 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
Mar 24: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK
Mar 25: Gateshead Sage 1, UK
Mar 27: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Mar 31: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK
