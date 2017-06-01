Steven Wilson unveils ‘Beautiful, emotional’ video game

Steven Wilson has revealed the “beautiful, emotional” experience of having worked on a video game that’s soon to be released – even though he’s not a player himself.

Last Day Of June, made by Ovosonico and 505 Games, is based on Wilson’s music and the characters Carl and June, created by Hajo Mueller for his song Drive Home from 2013 album The Raven That Refused To Sing. The characters were brought to life in animator Jess Cope’s video for the track.

The game is described as “a poignant single-player journey that progresses participants from a viewer joining Carl and June on what begins as a magical outing to their favourite spot, to a character deeply intertwined in the narrative.

“They try to unlock the sequence of events that could save the day – and June’s life. In this cinematic experience, players will solve emotionally challenging puzzles in an attempt to turn back time, compelling them to ask themselves. ‘What would you do to save the one you love?’”

Wilson says: “I’m not a gamer myself, so I didn’t really know what to expect from a video game based on what is quite a melancholic story. But I found it to be an incredibly beautiful and emotional experience.”

More information is available via the Last Day Of June website. Wilson recently announced that his next album, To The Bone, is to be released on August 18. He’ll commence a European tour, with a run of UK dates at the end, starting in January. Full dates below.

Steven Wilson 2018 tour dates

Jan 31: Lisbon, Sala Tejo at the MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 01: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Feb 03: Barcelona L’Auditori, Spain

Feb 04: Marseille Silo, France

Feb 06: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 07: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Feb 10: Rome Atlantico, Italy

Feb 12: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany

Feb 13: Ravensburg Oberachwabenhalle, Germany

Feb 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 15: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany

Feb 17: Zabrze House of Music and Dance, Poland

Feb 18: Poznan Earth Hall, Poland

Feb 20: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Feb 24: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Feb 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Feb 27: Oslo Concert House, Norway

Feb 28: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Mar 01: Stavanger Konserthuset Zetlitz, Norway

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Mar 05: Essen Colosseum, Germany

Mar 07: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Mar 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Mar 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Mar 12: Paris The Olympia, France

Mar 13: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, Lille

Mar 17: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Mar 19: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Mar 21: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Mar 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Mar 24: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

Mar 25: Gateshead Sage 1, UK

Mar 27: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 31: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

